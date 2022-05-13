"Definitely" - Carlo Ancelotti names 2 Real Madrid stars he will play against Liverpool in the Champions League final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has shared some of his tactics ahead of their Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28 in Paris. The Italian tactician revealed that both Federico Valverde and Rodrygo Goes will feature in the final. However, it is to be noted that he claimed the duo will play a role and not necessarily feature in the starting XI.

Real Madrid beat Levante 6-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in La Liga on Thursday, May 12.

Ancelotti shared his plans for their final against Liverpool in the post-match press conference, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“It should be a 4-3-3, which can sometimes shift to a 4-4-2. There’s not a defined system. For example, against City we started with a 4-3-3 and then I put Modrić close to Rodri and we moved to a 4-4-1-1, but the plan doesn’t change too much. It can depend on how we want to press the opponent.”

When asked if he'll play Rodrygo and Valverde in the final, he said:

“Both of them are going to play the final, definitely.”

Rodrygo and Valverde have impressed immensely in recent weeks, especially in the Champions League. Valverde has started their last four matches in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals.

The Brazilian forward, meanwhile, came on as a substitute in all four matches and scored three goals. This includes his 90-second brace against Manchester City in the semi-final second leg when Madrid were trailing 5-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid comfortably getting the job done in La Liga as Liverpool go through immense pressure

Real Madrid won the La Liga title before their semi-final second leg against Manchester City. They have been under no pressure since securing their spot in the Champions League final.

They even fielded a young side against their fierce rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday, May 8 as they lost 1-0 in an inconsequential Madrid derby. They then comfortably beat Levante 6-0 at home on May 12. The Los Blancos have to play against Cadiz and Real Betis in their last two league matches and can easily rest their big players.

Liverpool, meanwhile, drew against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League at Anfield after securing their place in the UCL final. That put them three points behind league leaders Manchester City with just two games to go in the title race. The Reds then beat Aston Villa 2-1 on May 11.

Jurgen Klopp's sidewill also face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 14 to add a second domestic cup this season after their Carabao Cup triumph in February.

Liverpool could win an unprecedented quadruple this season. However, the consistent pressure they will be under before the last league game could help Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

