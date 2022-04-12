"Definitely no chat like that" - Andy Robertson reveals topic which is not at all discussed in the Liverpool dressing room

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson has claimed that the Reds’ dressing room is not abuzz with quadruple talk, remarking that it's futile to think “too far ahead.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side won the EFL Cup last month and are only a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race. They are also in the FA Cup semifinals, where they’ll play Manchester City, and are the favorites to progress to the Champions League semifinals as well.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane give their assessment of Liverpool's achievements in recent years 🗣️ "This Liverpool team haven't won enough for how good of a team they are!"Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane give their assessment of Liverpool's achievements in recent years 🗣️ "This Liverpool team haven't won enough for how good of a team they are!" Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane give their assessment of Liverpool's achievements in recent years 🏆 https://t.co/ftDnQrApHs

If they win all their remaining matches or ties and get a little help from City, the Merseysiders could celebrate their first-ever quadruple this season. Robertson, however, has claimed that the squad is refraining from getting too ahead of itself and is taking it one game at a time instead.

When asked about the quadruple chatter in the dressing room, the Scot told The Liverpool Echo:

"Look, we literally just talk about the next game. As it comes. You can’t look too far ahead, you think of the next game and that’s Benfica then we move on from there. Definitely no chat like that (about the quadruple) in our changing room.”

He added:

“How do we deal with big game after big game? Just keep focusing on the next one. We are already focused on Benfica now. We have a lead but we need to get through. If we do that then we focus on the next one. We are still fighting on all fronts, we still have a lot of games to play and if we win hopefully it ends with silverware.”

Liverpool will face Benfica in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night. They won the first leg 3-1 at Benfica and are expected to breeze through in the second leg at Anfield.

Liverpool would have one eye on the FA Cup semi-final on Wednesday night

Robertson has spoken wholeheartedly about taking one game at a time. However, his coach Jurgen Klopp might not have the same luxury this Wednesday when the Reds play Benfica at Anfield.

Liverpool currently have a two-goal lead over Benfica, meaning they are massive favorites to progress. Considering that they will play Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final on Saturday, they could opt to play it safe this week.

BLACK IS BEAUTIFUL🖤 @maclord_xavier FA Cup semi finals next week, Liverpool and Manchester City are meeting again. Can’t wait for another top tier quality football from these two. FA Cup semi finals next week, Liverpool and Manchester City are meeting again. Can’t wait for another top tier quality football from these two.

While we do not expect Klopp to field a makeshift XI, we might not see Liverpool’s key players complete the match. Unless Benfica strike first and play like there is no tomorrow, the Reds shouldn’t have any trouble subbing key players out in the second half.

Edited by Diptanil Roy