“Definitely a conversation to be had” – Rio Ferdinand feels in-form Chelsea star should be first-choice for national team

England's national football team has two talented right-backs who are currently in great club form. Now manager Gareth Southgate needs to make a selection for the first team before the World Cup Qualifiers next week.

Chelsea star Reece James and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been top-notch on the pitch in recent weeks. The debate has been ongoing about which star deserves the coveted right-back spot in Southgate's squad.

Former England legend Rio Ferdinand has shared his view on the debate. For him, the Chelsea right-back should be first-choice. He said:

"I think based on the way that we’ve seen Trent Alexander Arnold’s lack of use, then Reece James looks to be in the driving seat right now. In terms of delivery and output they’re both of a high standard, huge ability in both of them - off both feet as well. They both have dimensions in their game which is great but Trent just has something about him in terms of his finesse and range."

The former Manchester United center-back further added:

"He’s a fabulous footballer but he’s just got the range likened to Steven Gerrard. I have to say talking about the England right-back position, I think it’s a genuine argument for Reece James to play. For Reece James to play in front of Trent Alexander-Arnold at the moment for the way he’s playing it is definitely a conversation to be had."

Reece James has provided three assists for Chelsea this season, as well as four Premier League goals. He is currently Chelsea's highest goalscorer in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea right-back is not in Trent's league: Michael Owen

Michael Owen, however, does not think that Chelsea defender Reece James is as good as Alexander-Arnold. He agreed that the Chelsea star was a better defender. But he also explained that the Liverpool star will improve the side's attacking mentality. He opined:

"I don’t think Trippier or James are in Trent’s league. I can understand why Gareth Southgate chooses a Reece James or a Kyle Walker in certain instances. We have loads of good right-backs."

Owen talked about England's disappointing showing in the EURO finals. He added:

"When I watched England, I was disappointed in the final because I thought we were a very good team with very good attacking players. I thought Gareth Southgate didn’t have the belief in our team and I think the next stage for us as a nation is to be bolder and to control games and I still felt as if we played too defensive."

He further added:

"The next stage of our evolution as a team is to get Trent into the team, attacking full-backs. If we’re going to have a lot of the ball I’d play Trent. I’m a big fan of Reece James and I think he’s a slightly better defender. He [Alexander-Arnold] has more clubs in his bag than Reece James."

