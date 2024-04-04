"Definitely going to score", "We're winning this" - Chelsea fans react as 23-year-old star named in XI to face Manchester United

Chelsea fans were excited to see 23-year-old winger Mykhailo Mudryk named in their starting lineup to face Manchester United in the Premier League.

After their most recent match, which saw the Blues struggle as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Burnley, the supporters' frustration with the team has been at an all-time high. Chelsea are currently placed in the lower half of the league standings and their performances haven't improved as the season has progressed.

Cole Palmer was one of their best players against Burnley, who are currently in the relegation battle. But even with more men on the pitch, as the Clarets received a first-half red card, Chelsea were unable to secure the win.

The Blues will be hoping to beat Manchester United and inject some momentum into their season. The Red Devils are also struggling, although they sit closer to the Champions League spots than the Blues.

Mauricio Pochettino made a big call by starting Mykhailo Mudryk instead of Raheem Sterling against Manchester United. Chelsea fans rejoiced at the manager's decision and took to social media to discuss his participation in the starting lineup with posts like these:

"We're winning this"

"Way to go! He is definitely going to score"

"2 goals for Mudryk today. I will be there no matter what"

Mauricio Pochettino makes demand of Chelsea players ahead of Manchester United clash

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino is insistent that his players must venture outside their comfort zones in order to succeed in the Premier League.

The Argentine tactician said as much ahead of their upcoming meeting against Manchester United. Speaking to the press ahead of the match, he talked about about how the team's mindset is a major factor preventing them from progressing (via SuperSport):

"Never be in a comfort zone. If you are in a comfort zone you drop your level, you drop your standards. An example is the last game. That is why we are in the process to build something. That is why we are not winning in the way we expect."

Pochettino added:

"It is because we still need to create a mentality that is going to help us. You need to demand more from yourself and teammates. Potential (is present) but we need to win today."

The Blues spent almost £400 million pounds on new players last year, but the squad has failed to produce any consistency in spite of this substantial financial investment.

