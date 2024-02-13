"Definitely helped us play better” - Conor Gallagher salutes important tactical tweak from Pochettino which led to Chelsea win over Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher has heaped praise on Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino after the Blues came back from a goal down at Shelhurst Park to beat Crystal Palace on Monday, February 12.

The Blues started the game on a bad note after Jefferson Lerma scored a screamer in the 30th minute and it looked like one of those bad nights for Pochettino's men away from home.

Chelsea, however, managed to score the equalizer before halftime, courtesy of a brilliant edge-of-the-box strike from midfielder Gallagher.

Chelsea had to dig deep in stoppage time to seal the win as Gallagher and Enzo Fernandez scored late on to secure a 3-1 away win for the Blues.

Meanwhile, speaking after the game, two-goal hero Gallagher was quick to shower praise on his manager for his tactical impact on the game after halftime.

The 24-year-old midfielder revealed that Pochettino made the difference for his team as his approach in the second half gave the team more opportunities to create goal-scoring chances.

In a post-match interview with Sky Sports, he said via Goal:

"In the second half the gaffer gave us more structure in their half of the pitch to try and create more chances. Having the two strikers to make more runs in behind to create more space which I think it did. It was really good from the manager and definitely helped us to play better."

The win moves Chelsea to 10th position with 34 points after 24 games. Next up for the Blues will be an away trip to Manchester City.

Chelsea midfielder speaks about his preferred position in the team

English midfielder Conor Gallagher has spoken about his positional preference in the Blues' team this season under head coach Pochettino.

The 24-year-old academy graduate has been one of the standout players for his boyhood club this campaign and has been highly called upon by Pochettino.

The Argentine tactician has also largely deployed Gallagher in a variety of positions across midfield this season, in which the midfielder has performed optimally.

Speaking about which position he prefers the most, after Chelsea's 3-1 win against Crystal Palace, Gallagher said:

"I've played in a number of positions this season, more so holding midfield. I'm happy to play anywhere for the manager. I'm happy wherever I play. No problem."

Meanwhile, Gallagher has scored a combined total of three goals for the Blues this season across all competitions, while also registering six assists.