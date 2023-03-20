"Definitely is right up there" - Michael Owen claims Arsenal star is a contender for PL Player of the Year alongside Man City's Erling Haaland

Prominent pundit and 2001 Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen believes Arsenal's Bukayo Saka can compete with Manchester City's Erling Haaland for the Player of the Year award this season.

Both players have been in prolific form, helping their respective clubs compete for the league title. The Gunners currently hold a eight-point lead over City at the top of the table, having played a game more.

Saka scored twice and provided an assist in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, March 19. This took his tally to 12 goals and 10 assists in 28 league games this season.

Speaking after the game, former Liverpool striker Owen was asked if Saka could win the Premier League Player of the Year award. The Englishman told Premier League Productions (via HITC):

“He (Saka) would 100% be in the conversation. It looks like Haaland, that number nine you are talking about. He is going to break virtually every record that has ever been set, in terms of goalscoring in the Premier League this season.

“But, when you are talking about having conversations about other players, then Saka definitely is right up there.”

Haaland has been in sensational form since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. He has scored 28 goals and provided five assists in 26 Premier League appearances and looks like the favorite for the Player of the Year award.

However, Saka could have a good chance if he helps Arsenal hold on to their lead and lift the league title.

Mikel Arteta on Bukayo Saka after Arsenal's win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace 4-1 in a dominant performance after their disappointing exit from the UEFA Europa League midweek against Sporting CP.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners against Palace before Saka added a second before half-time. Granit Xhaka then made it 3-0 in the second half. Jeffrey Schlupp scored one for the visitors but Saka then completed his brace, securing an emphatic win for his side.

After the game, manager Mikel Arteta was asked if the English winger is currently the best player in the league. He replied (via Arsenal.com):

"I think the team did really well and we obviously have individuals that excel to be at the level that we want, but he (Saka) was really, really good today again, affecting the result with his contribution, especially in the opponent’s box, so I’m really happy."

The Gunners will next host Leeds United after the international break on April 1.

Poll : 0 votes