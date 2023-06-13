"Definitely a steal" - John Barnes makes bold claims about Liverpool's new signing

Liverpool legend John Barnes has opined that signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for £35 million is a great deal for the Reds.

The Premier League giants announced the acquisition of Mac Allister from Brighton last week. The midfielder has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Anfield outfit and will wear the iconic No. 10 shirt.

It was initially said that the Argentina international will cost Liverpool as much as £70 million. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano later revealed that Jurgen Klopp's side have signed Mac Allister for £35 million after triggering a release clause.

Barnes reckons Mac Allister is a snip at £35 million as he is only 24 years old and has significant Premier League experience. The Liverpool great expressed his delight at the Reds getting a great deal despite Brighton being shrewd negotiators.

"Alexis Mac Allister is definitely a steal," Barnes told Bonus Code Bets. "Brighton are very shrewd in the transfer market. They buy players and they sell them for more money. By today’s standard, Mac Allister is a bargain signing. A World Cup winner at 24 years of age with his quality and Premier League experience. It’s a great signing."

Mac Allister joined Brighton from Argentine club Argentinos Juniors for £7 million in January 2019. He established himself as a key player for the Seagulls following two loan stints in his country. The versatile midfielder made 112 appearances across competitions for the club, bagging 20 goals and nine assists.

The former Boca Juniors loanee also has 16 caps for the Argentina national team. He helped La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, contributing towards two goals in six games.

Liverpool working on further additions

Liverpool have made a great start to the summer transfer window, signing Alexis Mac Allister. However, they are determined to make more additions to their squad in the coming weeks.

It has been evident for a while that the Merseyside-based club are keen to overhaul their midfield, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving. The Reds are thus expected to sign two more midfielders this summer.

The Premier League giants have reportedly agreed personal terms with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram. They have also been linked with Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga and Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch. Borussia Monchengladbach's Kouadio Kone, meanwhile, is unlikely to move to Anfield despite attracting interest from Jurgen Klopp's side, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are keen to sign a centre-back as well. They are reportedly working on a deal to bring in a left-footed defender.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes