"Definition of never give up", "We always find a way" - Liverpool fans react as Darwin Nunez scores late winner against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool fans reacted on social media as Darwin Nunez scored a last-gasp winner to secure all three points against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on March 2.

The game at the City Ground showed the Reds' dominance from the very start, but they had a hard time finding the net. For large portions of the game, Jurgen Klopp's men kept the ball, racking up an impressive 70% of the possession.

Nottingham Forest had to make do with counter-attacks in front of their fans, but they also failed to put the ball in the back of the net. The few opportunities they did have were either blocked by Virgil van Dijk or kept out by goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

In the second half, Liverpool stepped up their game, creating several good chances. Andrew Robertson, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez all came close to scoring, but despite their efforts, the match seemed headed for a draw. That was until the final moments, though.

In what looked like the last kick of the game, Konstantinos Tsimikas attempted a volley that Nottingham's Morgan Gibbs-White blocked. Forest tried to clear the ball but failed to do so, as Alexis Mac Allister latched onto it. The midfielder sent a ball up into Darwin Nunez who was waiting near the far post, and the striker headed it past a rooted Matz Sels in the 99th minute.

"Wow this Liverpool team, definition of never give up"

"We always find a way."

Jurgen Klopp full of happiness as Liverpool secure last-minute win against Nottingham Forest

Liverpool were on hand to pull off a thrilling last-minute victory against Nottingham Forest, thanks to Darwin Nunez's goal nine minutes into stoppage time. Speaking to reporters after the game, Jurgen Klopp addressed the difficulty of the game and his happiness in snagging all three points late on.

He said to Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"Most difficult game we played because of the circumstances. Four games in 11 days is really tricky with the squad situation we have. It was super special. You could see it didn't go easy for us today in any part of the game. It's so hard. How we have four wins, I can't believe."

The German manager added:

"Incredible assist in the very last second. Wonderful feeling. I'm really happy. I can't ask for more than what the boys are doing. Next Sunday would be a massive game anyway. Before that we play a difficult game in Prague. We have to keep going, recover."

Liverpool have faced major squad challenges, with a fair number of their first team out of contention due to injuries. While players like Darwin Nunez, Andy Robertson, and Dominik Szoboszlai made a comeback for this game, Klopp has had to play academy players.

