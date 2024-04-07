“Definition of star struck” - Lionel Messi meets Daddy Yankee, fans left speechless as viral images emerge

Fans could not believe Lionel Messi linked up with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Daddy Yankee.

Inter Miami locked horns with the Colorado Rapids in the MLS on Saturday, 6 April. Lionel Messi and Leonardo Alfonso got on the scoresheet for Inter Miami while Rafael Navarro and Cole Bassett scored once each for the Rapids as the encounter ended in a 2-2 draw.

Celebrities like Daddy Yankee and UFC Featherweight Champions Ilia Topuria attended the fixture at the Chase Stadium to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or in action.

Lionel Messi returned to the pitch after missing four games for Inter Miami due to a hamstring injury. While the Argentine superstar did not start the game, he immediately made an impact, scoring 17 minutes after being subbed on at half-time.

Messi was pictured shaking hands and hugging Daddy Yankee at the game, and supporters were absolutely amazed as they reacted to the image that went viral on social media.

One fan wrote:

"This is the definition of star stru¢k."

While another said:

"Latino brothers."

One fan even took a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo, saying:

"Celebrities have visited Messi more times than Ronaldo world cup medals."

Here are the rest of the reactions:

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino reveals whether Lionel Messi will start against Monterrey

Inter Miami are set to face Monterrey in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions League clash on Wednesday (10 April). The Herons lost the first leg 2-1, a fixture Lionel Messi missed due to his hamstring issues.

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has now revealed that he intends to include the Argentine forward in the starting XI. Speaking after his side's draw against the Rapids, Martino said (via GOAL):

“The idea is for Messi to start. He played 45 minutes [against Rapids], we know how difficult the next game will be. The most important thing is he came back, he felt good, he scored.”

Messi reportedly was involved in an altercation with the match officials and some of the Monterrey staff after the final whistle blew in the first leg, complaining about some of the refereeing decisions made. When asked whether he was looking for revenge in the second leg, Martino added:

“No revenge. This has nothing to do with … I am not interested in all that. If we win, we win. If we lose, we come home and focus on the league. All the rest, the soap opera, that is not our focus.”

