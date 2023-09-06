Dele Alli laughs at £60 parking fine on £260,000-worth purple Lamborghini Urus as he catches up with Manchester United star at restaurant

English Premier League stars Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon were spotted outside Manchester's City Centre. There, Alli's purple-coloured Lamborghini Urus was seen to have received a £60 parking ticket.

With both men yet to appear in the Premier League this season, they opted to spend the start of the international break catching up. They chose a fine-dining Manchester restaurant for lunch, leaving the £260,000-worth luxury vehicle parked on a double yellow line for two hours.

Both footballers were photographed laughing after discovering the parking ticket placed on the windshield of the vehicle. They both wore white shirts, with Alli sporting brown shorts and a pair of Nike sneakers.

Alli was spending time with his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Reguilon, with both men struggling to get any minutes under their belt this season.

Former boy wonder Dele Alli has seen his career veer off-track in recent years. He moved to Everton from Tottenham in 2022 in a bid to get his career back on track, but found no success.

Alli joined Besiktas on loan in 2022-23 but was more famous for his manager's complaints about him than for his performances on the pitch. The Englishman was sent back by the Turkish side after the conclusion of the loan spell without making much of an impact.

Alli has not featured once for Everton since returning from his loan spell in Turkey and has only one year left on his contract at Goodison Park.

Reguilon has not fared much better, either, having failed to nail down a regular spot at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Spaniard spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid, making only 11 appearances before returning to Tottenham.

The Spanish defender has moved to Manchester United on loan for the 2023-24 season as he looks to return to the top level in European football.

Dele Alli set for final chance at top-level football after struggles

Dele Alli spoke in an emotional interview with Gary Neville about his struggles with mental health issues. He also spoke about how he has had to deal with an addiction to sleeping pills and a tough childhood.

When asked about the midfielder, Everton manager Sean Dyche revealed that he is some way from playing for the side due to his fitness status. The manager did not, however, close the door to the former England international returning to the squad this season.

Alli will have a chance to impress the manager in training and may feature for the side as the season progresses. The 27-year-old midfielder will have to earn his spot in the squad as he is in the last year of his contract at Goodison Park.

His recent form and fitness will make it difficult for top sides to offer him a contract when his current one runs out.