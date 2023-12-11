"They've spent a fortune" - Sean Dyche hits back at Pochettino's claims that Chelsea were the better team against Everton

Everton boss Sean Dyche has hit back at Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino's comments claiming the Blues were the "better team" during their game.

Despite the Toffees securing a fairly comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park, the Argentine felt Chelsea were hard done by and were the better team on the night. Speaking in his post-match interview (via The Sun), Pochettino said:

"I'm really, really disappointed. We didn't get the point we deserved. I think we were better but we didn't get what we wanted. This was a game to play and to win. It's a problem we need to check.

"You dominate the game, I think we were the better side but if you don't score goals it is difficult to win games."

Pochettino's comments were then relayed to Everton manager Sean Dyche, who was interviewed after his opposite number.

Upon hearing what the Blues manager had to say, Dyche responded strongly by saying teams of all levels must find ways to win regardless of what happens behind the scenes.

"They are better in some ways, they kept the ball, they have very good technical players and spent a fortune on players, he is a top manager so I wouldn't dispute his opinion but you have to find ways of winning and that is the biggest pleasing thing for me – we are finding different ways of winning."

Dyche then spoke about the duality of football, saying every team goes through these situations and Everton, too, have had to dig out tough wins.

"There are games we have dominated the chance count and won games and there are games where we haven’t and won games, there are games where we have defended resolutely like today, had to fight and work and do the ugly side."

Despite being docked 10 points for breaching the Premier League's profitability & sustainability rules, Everton have earned nine points from a possible 12 in their last four games, with three wins on the bounce.

Chelsea, on the other hand, suffered their seventh defeat of the season and dropped down into the bottom half of the table in 11th place.

Chelsea have won the joint-fewest Premier League points so far in 2023

Chelsea have played 39 Premier League games in 2023 and have won just 39 points from those games. Only two other teams have an identical record - Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

This is as per a list compiled by Opta, which also shows Everton have earned 44 points from their 39 games, excluding their 10-point deduction.

Having won the Champions League in 2021, the Blues have had a shock decline in form as they have failed to compete for silverware for two seasons after that.

Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping to turn their fortunes around sooner rather than later.