"Delete the club" "Ten Hag is so getting sacked" - Manchester United fans fume as Cristiano Ronaldo is dropped for Premier League clash against Liverpool

Manchester United fans have reacted angrily to Erik ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo for their huge clash with Liverpool on August 22.

The legendary forward has been selected on the bench, with Marcus Rashford playing up-front, in Ten Hag's starting XI.

There is huge speculation over the future of Ronaldo, with reports suggesting he wants to leave the Red Devils this summer.

Manchester United's stance on the situation has been that the player is not for sale but question marks have remained over his situation.

Ten Hag has also dropped captain Harry Maguire, with Raphael Varane coming in for the English defender to partner Lisandro Martinez in the center of defense.

David De Gea continues in goal despite his horror showing in the 4-0 defeat to Brentford last time out.

Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia will take up the full-back roles. Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay are chosen in midfield.

The latter's time in the Manchester United starting XI may be coming to an end following the signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Anthony Elanga, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho are chosen behind Rashford who has a rare opportunity as the Red Devils' frontman.

The backlash over Cristiano Ronaldo being dropped by Ten Hag against Liverpool has been huge and here are some reactions from Twitter:

drip.gad Sancho🇬🇭🇺🇸 @derekvibez @ManUtd Benched Ronaldo and Martial for Elanga.. Erik doesn't know what he is doing. He will get the sack letter soon @ManUtd Benched Ronaldo and Martial for Elanga.. Erik doesn't know what he is doing. He will get the sack letter soon

Bella Angel @BellaAn58929923 @ManUtd This is rubbish why did you beach elanga for Ronaldo now you don’t know work ten @ManUtd This is rubbish why did you beach elanga for Ronaldo now you don’t know work ten

Byron @Byroncooldude Erik dropped Ronaldo for elanga I’m starting to have my doubts about his decision making Erik dropped Ronaldo for elanga I’m starting to have my doubts about his decision making😭😭

Papa. @Pee_Y_ Benching Ronaldo doesn’t sit well with me Benching Ronaldo doesn’t sit well with me 😔

Factos FC🔴⚪ @UnaiLegacy its over @footballdaily Ronaldo can't make get into relegation team starting 11its over @footballdaily Ronaldo can't make get into relegation team starting 11😭 its over💀😭😭😭

7※ @sid00701507502 @jamesalanrobson imagine ronaldo training for aweek to get subbed by fookin elanga!!!! this club is a joke mate!!! delete the club @jamesalanrobson imagine ronaldo training for aweek to get subbed by fookin elanga!!!! this club is a joke mate!!! delete the club

we are winning the english premier league 22/23 @BritishParasite Ten Hag is so getting sacked Ten Hag is so getting sacked

perc @perc3x @OfficialFPL Erik ten hag… you’re getting sacked in the morning @OfficialFPL Erik ten hag… you’re getting sacked in the morning

Will Manchester United manager Ten Hag's decision to drop Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool pay off?

The Portuguese star appears frustrated at United

Cristiano Ronaldo has cemented himself as one of the very best players in history, having claimed five Champions League titles and as many Ballon d'Or awards.

He managed an impressive campaign last time out despite a disappointing season for the Red Devils on the whole.

However, the Portuguese star doesn't seem to fit the profile of striker that Ten Hag desires.

There are issues surrounding the legendary forward's lack of pressing which is a necessity for a Ten Hag player.

With speculation continuing to grow over his future, it seems that the former Ajax head coach isn't too upset at the thought of losing the former Real Madrid star.

However, Manchester United co-owner Joel Glazer is reportedly eager to hold on to the forward due to the commercial value he possesses.

The fact that the Red Devils could be so desperate as to hold on to the iconic Portuguese star for commercial value is worrying.

Ten Hag has opted to drop him for a vital clash against long-time arch rivals Liverpool and with that comes huge risk.

It places pressure upon the shoulders of the Red Devils boss whose decision could make or break his side's season.

