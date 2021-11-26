Delhi banking on a two-month-long camp to excel in 26th Senior Women’s National Football Championship in Kozhikode

Delhi are banking on their two-month-long preparatory camp to compete at the 26th Senior Women’s National Football Championship. It is scheduled to start this weekend in Kerala.

However, injuries to key players, including the team skipper, Jyoti Ann Burrett, might upset Delhi’s plans. She was injured on Tuesday, a day before the team was supposed to leave for Kozhikode, Kerala.

The national football championship resumes after a gap of two years due to pandemic. The 2019 Senior Women’s national football Championship was held in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Delhi team didn’t progress beyond the group stage in the 2019 edition of the national competition. This is the first time since 2009 that Jyoti will not be part of the Delhi team, said Shaji Prabhakaran, president of Football Delhi.

Delhi have to navigate through to a tough group to qualify for the knockouts

Delhi is clubbed in Group D with Jharkhand, Karnataka and Goa. They will play their opening match in Kerala against Goa on November 29. Delhi’s second match is against Karnataka on December 1 and last group stage match is against Jharkhand on December 3. The winner of the group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

It is a challenging task for Delhi. All the teams in the group have a good reputation, said Shaji.

“We are banking on two months long preparatory camp for the team to give a good display. Barring injury problems, the preparation went on the expected lines. The players are motivated to give their best in Kozhikode,” said the president of Football Delhi.

In the absence of Jyoti, who was a regular skipper, Deepika Venkatesh will lead the Delhi 20-member team.

Team: Vanshika Rana, Kajal (goalkeepers), Aarti, Deepti Papnai, Garima Chhimwal, Kajol Devgan, Naina, Savi Mehta, Sunita (defenders), Deepika Venkatesh (C), Mala, Kavita, Mamta, Prerna Negi, Rajni Dagar (midfielders), Anjali, Anjana Thapa, Lakshmi Verma, Shalini Rai and Tripta Behera (forward-line).

