"Deliver justice" - Chelsea star releases statement after medals are stolen in robbery

Chelsea full-back Reece James has revealed that a group of robbers conducted a break-in at his residence to steal a safe while he was playing in the Champions League. The 21-year-old, who came up through the ranks at Chelsea, was involved throughout the entirety of the Champions League group game against Zenit on Tuesday.

During his absence, the break-in happened and the perpetuators left the house with a safe, which included the medals won by James for Chelsea and England. The Englishman confirmed that none of his jewelry was inside the stolen safe since he stores them elsewhere.

However, James penned a note on Instagram expressing his frustration over the incident. The Chelsea star demanded justice be delivered and urged fans and supporters to help him identify the individuals behind the theft.

Along with CCTV visuals of his residence from September 14, James wrote:

"On the evening of the 14th of September 2021 when I was playing for my club in the return of the Champions League, a group of cowardly robbers broke into my house."

"They managed to collectively lift a heavy safe containing some personal items of mine into their car. I never keep any jewellery of mine in my house so all that was contained in the safe were my Champions League winners medal and Super Cup winners medal and the runners up medal for the Euro 2020."

"These medals were won representing Chelsea and England - honours that can never be taken away from me whether or not I have the physical medals to prove it. Nevertheless, I am appealing to all my Chelsea and England fans to help identify and turn in these low life individuals who will never be able to rest easy as the evidence is mounting against them."

James confirms Chelsea have extended support in finding the culprits

James also explained that actions are being taken to try and find the perpetrators behind the incident. The Chelsea star also assured he is safe and urged his desire to use social media to find the individuals behind the theft.

"The police, my advisers and Chelsea FC (and many others) are all behind me as we have firm leads on who the perpetrators are. We are closing in on them. Luckily, no one was present during the break in but I want to let all of you know I am safe and well.

"I really do appreciate having the platform to tell you all about my misfortune and I hope together we can catch these individuals and deliver justice where it is due."

Former Chelsea captain and club legend John Terry also quickly extended his support to James, stating he hopes the medals can be retrieved soon.

