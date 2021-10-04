"Delivers very little for all the hype" - Fans blast Chelsea star's performance against Southampton

Certain Chelsea fans online have cited their disappointment with Callum Hudson-Odoi's. The winger had a minimal impact in their 3-1 Premier League win over Southampton at the weekend.

Despite Chelsea returning to winning ways, fans were not happy with Callum Hudson-Odoi's performance at Stamford Bridge. The 20-year-old winger was one of Chelsea's least influential players on the pitch and was substituted off at the 65th minute mark.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had fewer touches than goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and did not have a shot on target over the course of his time on the pitch. Chelsea fans were clearly disappointed with the 20-year-old winger's performance and took to Twitter to voice their opinion. Some of the tweets read as follows:

Maverick reincarnated @UwaonuChris @MsChelsea101 @Blue_Footy Hudson Odoi has been hugely disappointing in recent times. Delivers very little for all the hype he gets. Flashes and glimpses won't do at this level. @MsChelsea101 @Blue_Footy Hudson Odoi has been hugely disappointing in recent times. Delivers very little for all the hype he gets. Flashes and glimpses won't do at this level.

SG @SwoopSquadSG Wallahi Hudson-Odoi is not a footballer Wallahi Hudson-Odoi is not a footballer

ChelseaChris @ChelseaChris26 Hudson Odoi can we please call back Bayern and make this happen? 😂 Hudson Odoi can we please call back Bayern and make this happen? 😂

Женя @evvy323 @NiiNiiFC We should sell Hudson-Odoi and get a solid RWB, the guy has a lot of potential but unfortunately he won’t be successful at Chelsea @NiiNiiFC We should sell Hudson-Odoi and get a solid RWB, the guy has a lot of potential but unfortunately he won’t be successful at Chelsea

Ola @ghalib___ Every time I watch Cullum Hudson Odoi, I wish we had collected that 30M from Bayern. Every time I watch Cullum Hudson Odoi, I wish we had collected that 30M from Bayern.

David Berry @DavidBezza Hudson Odoi was subpar again. Just does not seem to really want it. On the other hand, Ruben took his chance yet again Hudson Odoi was subpar again. Just does not seem to really want it. On the other hand, Ruben took his chance yet again

cheeser @cheeser28 Hudson odoi big disappointment again just not good enough Hudson odoi big disappointment again just not good enough

Olorogun Ogidigan @Uzochi_O Does Hudson-Odoi not see Mount and the way he plays? Does Hudson-Odoi not see Mount and the way he plays?

Zedd @CFCZedd I really don't see what people see in Hudson Odoi. I knew we should have cashed in the 40m Bayern was offering. He'll never be in the same bracket as Mount, Foden, Greenwood, Saka, etc.. I really don't see what people see in Hudson Odoi. I knew we should have cashed in the 40m Bayern was offering. He'll never be in the same bracket as Mount, Foden, Greenwood, Saka, etc..

Carl Jackson ⭐⭐ @jacko_cfc Mount shown more positivity in the final third in 1 minute than Hudson-Odoi did the whole game Mount shown more positivity in the final third in 1 minute than Hudson-Odoi did the whole game

Despite a lackluster performance by Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea came away with a 3-1 win over Southampton. James Ward-Prowse was sent off in the second half, paving the way for a Chelsea win. Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell guided Chelsea to the top of the Premier League charts after game-week 7.

As things stand, Chelsea are just one point ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who played an entertaining 2-2 draw against rivals Manchester City. Both Manchester clubs are two points behind Chelsea going into the international break.

Chelsea needed the win against Southampton after hitting a minor dip in form

Chelsea came into the Southampton game on the back of two consecutive defeats. The Blues were first defeated by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the Premier League before losing to Juventus in the Champions League.

It seemed for the first time since his arrival at Chelsea that things were not working out for manager Thomas Tuchel. However, a comfortable win against Southampton has seen Chelsea go into the international break with some much-needed positivity.

Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea deserved to win against a strong Southampton side after the number of chances they created throughout the game. Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Tuchel said:

"This was absolutely a deserved win. It was a good victory and it was an entertaining game of football because Southampton were also strong. In my opinion, we did everything to deserve the win."

"We scored some late goals and really we could have won the game a lot earlier. We had some chances in the first half that we either didn’t take or were disallowed and this is how it is but overall we deserved to win."

After the international break, the Blues face a tricky away game against a high-flying Brentford side. The newly-promoted side secured a remarkable 3-3 draw against Liverpool before securing a late win against West Ham United.

