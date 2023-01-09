Barcelona moved three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table after they defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0. Ousmane Dembele scored the only goal of the clash in the Spanish capital.

The Blaugrana were without their superstar striker Robert Lewandowski for the game due to suspension. Dembele and Ansu Fati started in attack in the absence of the talismanic attacker.

Dembele stepped up big time as he handed the Catalan club the lead in the 22nd minute. Pedri made a weaving run through midfield before playing Gavi on the edge of the Atleti penalty area.

The youngster set up Dembele after rolling past his man. The French attacker made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

Given Xavi's team's performance in the game, the goal was thoroughly deserved.

The Blaugrana enjoyed the majority of possession during the game. While La Rojiblancos posed some questions, the league leaders were firm in the back. They managed to see off a narrow lead.

Xavi's team now has 41 points after 16 games and is leading second-placed Real Madrid by three points.

Barcelona look like a force in La Liga

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Despite their struggles in Europe, Barcelona suddenly look like a force to reckon with in La Liga. Even without Robert Lewandowski, the Blaugrana managed to get past Los Colchoneros.

They are at the top of the table at the moment. While Xavi's side won't be able to spend in the January market to reinforce the team, the coach is happy with what he has at his disposal. Xavi recently said (via Football Espana):

“I’ve spoken with Jordi and Mateu, and made it clear to them that I’m happy with the current squad. If we avoid issues and injuries, I will be delighted, as we’re playing very well."

Xavi added:

“I’m happy with the team I have. In the summer we signed a lot of players, and we have a very competitive team to face all the competitions that remain this season.”

Barca faces Real Betis in the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana in their next game.

