Denis Zakaria could be on his way to Liverpool - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

According to a report by German publication Sport Bild, Zakaria will be out of contract in 2022, which could prompt his club to sell him in the summer rather than lose him for free.

The report further states that Monchengladbach are trying to tie the Switzerland international to a new deal but talks have stalled. Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation in Germany and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

Apart from the Reds, Atletico Madrid and Manchester City are also reportedly keen on Denis Zakaria, although the Premier League champions have been identified as the most serious suitors.

Borussia Monchengladbach seem to be resigned to the fate that they will lose Zakaria this year and signed 19-year-old Kouadio Koné from Toulouse last month as a potential long-term replacement.

Liverpool, for their part, might also find themselves a man short in midfield, with Gini Wijnaldum having entered the final months of his contract at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has expressed his desire to see the Netherlands international remain at Merseyside but a contract stall means that getting a new holding midfielder might be a priority next summer.

This is where Denis Zakaria comes in, and despite recently recovering from a long-term injury layoff, the 24-year-old has impressed in recent years, leading to widespread interest in his signature.

Liverpool's transfer needs lie in defense, not midfield

Denis Zakaria is similar to plenty of the current Liverpool midfielders

At surface level, Liverpool have one of the most complete midfields in the world, although Wijnaldum's potential departure poses a problem for the Premier League champions.

The Reds still have more than enough high-quality players to fill this void, but the same cannot be said about their defense.

Long-term injuries sustained to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez exposed the threadbare nature of their defense, with traditional midfielders having to be deployed as makeshift defenders.

This has played a major role in the club's stuttering title defense but steps have been taken to address these needs. The arrivals of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak from Preston North End and Schalke 04 respectively may help address some of the defensive problems.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will follow up on their interest in Denis Zakaria but the club's playing personnel is hardly boosted by getting yet another midfielder with similar skillsets to those already present.