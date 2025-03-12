Denmark boss admits he had to make 'compromise' by picking out of form Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund for Nations League fixtures

Denmark national team manager Brian Riemer has admitted that he had to compromise to pick Manchester United star Rasmus Hojlund. The 22-year-old striker is struggling for form at United and hasn't scored or assisted in 2025.

Ad

Speaking to the media, Riemer claimed that Hojlund could benefit from joining his national teammates during the international break. He believes that the Manchester United star needs some love, which was the main reason for him getting a call up to the Danish team. He said (via GOAL):

"Rasmus Hojlund’s form speaks for itself. I can’t say anything else, because you know the numbers. I would prefer to select a team where the players are bursting with self-confidence and in top form. But sometimes you also have to compromise. My job is to find the balance of how many of those who are not in top form I can select. I think Rasmus Hojlund really benefits from coming here and getting some national love."

Ad

Trending

Hojlund's last goal came in early December when he got a brace against Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League.

Denmark boss not worried about Manchester United star's form

Denmark coach Brian Riemer was quizzed if he was worried about the form of Rasmus Hojlund and he was quick to deny any such claims. He stated that the striker still has potential, and a poor run does not change that.

Ad

He said (via GOAL):

"I’m not worried at all. Rasmus is a strong character. I’ve been in close contact with him. I’ve been in this game for many years. That’s football. It goes up and down. I don’t know any striker who hasn’t been in scoring crises. When he scored seven goals in six games in a row [last season for Manchester United], we were all ready with a 100-year contract."

Ad

"That’s football. Suddenly the boil pops up again, and then we’ve forgotten what happened. Rasmus is an important part of our team. With the qualities he possesses in terms of scoring goals and participating in our pressing game, we are happy to have him with us for the two upcoming international matches."

Manchester United paid £72 million to sign Hojlund from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. He has scored just two goals in the Premier League this season, with another five coming in the Europa League.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback