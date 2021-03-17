Dennis Bergkamp on his son's trial at the Arsenal Academy

Former Arsenal forward and club legend Dennis Bergkamp has said the London side chose not to sign his son after the young midfielder underwent a trial at the team's academy.

Bergkamp's son, Mitchell, began his playing career at Almere City, where he spent nine years before he was released without making any appearances for the first team. He decided to give the Arsenal Academy a shot after meeting with Ian Wright, his father's former teammate.

"It all started with Ian Wright coming here (in late 2019)," Bergkamp told The Athletic.‘He basically said, ‘Why is Mitchel not trying in England? Why is he not trying it at Arsenal?’ It got the ball rolling and in the end, there was a trial (at Arsenal) planned last season."

Bergkamp insists his son performed well enough but was rejected because of his age. The Dutch legend claims he already knew his son could perform at the top level but Arsenal decided against signing the 22-year-old.

"Only his age stopped Arsenal from continuing with the process because he did well in the training sessions," added Bergkamp. "It was important to see if he could cope with a higher level, we already knew that (he would be able to) in the family."

Mitchell Bergkamp benefitted from the close ties between Arsenal and Watford

The failed Arsenal move did not end Mitchell's dream of playing in England as he has now moved on to Watford, benefiting from the good relationship between Arsenal and the Hornets.

"There are so many connections between Arsenal and Watford. Omer Riza and Graham Stack are there (both former Arsenal players), Steve Bould and Edu had a connection, and Ian, of course, so it was only a matter of time. It was all positive reactions," said Bergkamp.

"During the Christmas period, we were a little bit unsure what would happen. There was Brexit too, so it’s not easy for young players to come to England anymore, but Mitchel’s upbringing was a big advantage. Watford were happy, we were happy, and it was a great opportunity for him," Bergkamp added.

The 22-year-old is an attacking midfielder like his father. While he is yet to appear for Watford's senior team in the Championship this season, he has featured regularly for the U-23 side.

Bergkamp played for Watford's youth side against Swansea last week. The Swans' squad also features the sons of some famous football personalities as well. The Swansea U-23 side includes the son of Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino and also that of Chelsea legend Dennis Wise.