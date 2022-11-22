"Deschamps is such a crook" "Will be our downfall" - France fans baffled as ex-Manchester United target starts 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Australia

Many fans are not pleased to see Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot in France's starting line-up to face Australia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

After the likes of Argentina and England, France will take to the field for the first time in the 2022 FIFA World Cup today (November 22). They are set to face Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Qatar in their first group-stage match of the competition.

Les Bleus have arrived in the Middle East with the hopes of defending their World Cup title. They will thus be determined to get their campaign off to a flying start with a victory over Australia today.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, France have named their starting line-up for the match. Rabiot is among those who have earned a place in Didier Deschamps's first XI to face Australia.

While Deschamps is positive that his starting line-up will get the job done, many fans do not share his views. His decision to include Rabiot in the first XI has not gone down well among several supporters.

Here is how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

Karim @Beast_SZN Rabiot Haram ball I'm ready Rabiot Haram ball I'm ready https://t.co/d3osvVWXUO

One fan wrote:

"Rabiot is so ass, man. What the hell is wrong with Didier [Deschamps]?"

A Y A 🇩🇪 @TK8AYA7



Australia please Rabiot over camavingaAustralia please Rabiot over camavinga 😭Australia please 😭

NotTheRealKimmich @inchident__ rabiot being a starter for the world champions baffles me rabiot being a starter for the world champions baffles me

Roy… @RoyTheJaded



Imagine having Kante and Pogba as midfielders but you end up with Rabiot and Guendouzi This France team is stressing me out.Imagine having Kante and Pogba as midfielders but you end up with Rabiot and Guendouzi This France team is stressing me out.Imagine having Kante and Pogba as midfielders but you end up with Rabiot and Guendouzi 😭

HD @HeriAliMwapachu @WillionaireF Rabiot and Giroud in 2022 will be their downfall. @WillionaireF Rabiot and Giroud in 2022 will be their downfall.

Rabiot, who was linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer, has gone to Qatar in good form. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances across all competitions for Juventus this term.

Deschamps has notably chosen the 27-year-old over the likes of Eduardo Camavinga and Matteo Guendouzi to start today. The midfielder will now look to repay the manager's faith by helping the team to a win against Australia.

Who else are starting for France in their FIFA World Cup opener?

Deschamps has set up his team to play in what appears to be a 4-2-3-1 formation against Australia today. Benjamin Pavard, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano and Lucas Hernandez will play in a back four ahead of captain Hugo Lloris.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Rabiot will play in a double pivot in midfield, with Antoine Griezmann possibly operating as an attacking midfielder. Olivier Giroud will lead the line for France in their FIFA World Cup opener, with Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele playing on the flanks.

Deschamps has notably decided to leave the likes of Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane and Kingsley Coman on the bench. It remains to be seen who among Les Bleus' substitutes will come on today.

