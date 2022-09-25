Didier Deschamps requests PSG boss Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe as 2022 FIFA World Cup edges closer

France coach Didier Deschamps has requested Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier to hand Kylian Mbappe more rest during the ongoing season ahead of the FIFA World Cup in November 2022.

Mbappe might be the the heartbeat of PSG, but the 23-year-old is an equally important part of the French national team. With the World Cup around the corner, Deschamps wants his best player to stay fit for the tournament in Qatar.

While speaking to Telefoot ahead of France's clash against Denmark on September 25, Deschamps said:

“I know he still wants to play Kylian. But from time to time: to be able to breathe a little bit, to have a few good minutes less, it won’t fail him, quite the contrary.” (h/t getfootballnewsfrance)

Mbappe has played nine games for the Parisians so far this season, scoring 10 goals. He played for France in their home win against Austria in the UEFA Nations League on September 23, scoring a goal.

After the game, Deschamps compared the different playing styles Kylian Mbappe has to adjust for his club and country.

The former Monaco striker seemingly prefers to play in the national team's system with Olivier Giroud alongside him as a target man. Deschamps added:

"I’m playing differently. Different things are asked of me here with regard to my club. I have a lot more freedom here. The coach knows he has a number 9 like Oliv’ [Giroud] who occupies the defence and I can stroll around and go into the spaces. It’s different at PSG, you don’t have that. I get asked to play as a pivot, it’s different.”

Manchester United star heaps praise on PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe

PSG's Kylian Mbappe in action for France

Mbappe's international teammate Raphael Varane heaped praise on the 23-year-old. The Manchester United defender, who captained France in their latest clash against Austria, said while speaking to Telefoot:

"He's a player who can turn games around. He's always dangerous for the opponent with his acceleration. We're, of course, very happy to have a player of his talent in our team."

