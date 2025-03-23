"Deschamps has a genuine problem with him", "Never starts him" - Fans react as star left out of France XI for Croatia Nations League clash

Football fans have reacted online after midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was left out of France's starting lineup for the all-important second leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-final against Croatia. Les Bleus suffered a 2-0 defeat in the first leg on Thursday.

The 22-year-old, who plies his trade for Real Madrid at club level, has made 25 appearances for the French national team. However, only 13 of them have been starts due to the overwhelming competition in Les Bleus' midfield.

Marseille's Adrien Rabiot, Roma's Manu Kone, Al-Ittihad's N'Golo Kante, and Camavinga's Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouament have regularly been picked over him by national team boss Didier Deschamps. For the do-or-die clash against Croatia, the 56-year-old picked Kone and Tchouameni as the starting midfielders, leaving fans discontented and annoyed.

On X, @PezzRMCF wrote:

"Deschamps has a genuine problem with Camavinga."

@Brianh10rm wrote:

"Stupid Coach never starts Camavinga but then when he needs a change in his team always looks to put Camavinga on and to change the game."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Deschamps really doesnt trust Camavinga and its a bit crazy to me," @SilverGodLoki wrote.

@Utdblood7 unbeilevingly queried, "Camavinga benched again?"

@MadridistaSanT chimed in, writing, "Why does diddler deschamp keep benching Camavinga?"

"Deschamps really doesn’t like Camavinga," @8Flavs claimed.

"Deschamps has to be stupid. How can he keep benching Camavinga while clearly France are underperforming post the 22 WC final???? Ridiculous," @CristianoRole_7 wrote.

"No Camavinga No party," @MilaneloJR claimed.

"No Camavinga yet again… alright man," @crtifiedh8tr sighed.

"This Camavinga disrespect..." @DakLuna wrote.

Goals from Ante Budimir (26') and former Bayern Munich man Ivan Perisic (45+1') steered Croatia to a comfortable 2-0 victory in the first leg (March 20). With his back against the wall, France manager Didier Deschamps will need his side to pull-off a miracle in order to keep themselves alive in the Nations League.

"He is committed" - Didier Deschamps makes claim about Real Madrid superstar's importance for France NT

France manager Didier Deschamps defended superstar forward Kylian Mbappe amid a wave of criticism after Les Bleus' 2-0 loss to Croatia in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. The 56-year-old tactician claimed that the French captain is 'committed' to his role and is always 'present' in attack for his side.

Speaking ahead of the second leg, Deschamps said (via Madrid Universal):

"Kylian is doing very well. He's fit, he didn't have the efficiency (against Croatia), but we don't dwell on that. He's present, involved on the pitch, making many, many efforts without having efficiency, but you also have to take into account that he had to deal with the Croatian goalkeeper's saves, which are magnificent. He is committed as captain to the other players, of course. He assumes his role."

The decisive second leg of the mouth-watering UEFA Nations League quarterfinal clash between France and Croatia will be played at the Stade de France on March 23.

