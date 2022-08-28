"Deserve to know certain things" - Paul Pogba's brother threatens to reveal 'explosive' details about Juventus star 

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba's brother Mathias has promised to expose the former Manchester United player by revealing explosive details.

Mathias Pogba stated that he would be giving information about his brother and others in the football world in a bizarre video released on his TikTok account.

He stated (via Goal):

"The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things."

"In order to make an informed decision if he deserves the admiration, respect and love of the public. If he deserves his place in the French team and the honor of playing in the World Cup. If he deserves to be a starter at Juventus. If he is a trustworthy person, that any player deserves to have at his side."

The revelations are said to be 'explosive' and it has led to speculation over what information Mathias is set to bring to light.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe is also mentioned by Mathias Pogba.

Speaking on Mbappe, he said:

"I will tell you about very important things about him and there will be elements and many testimonies to confirm my words."

Italian Football News 🇮🇹 @footitalia1 Bizarre video from Mathias Pogba (Paul's Pogba's brother) where he claims he will reveal some things about his brother Paul, his agent/lawyer Rafaela Pimenta & Kylian Mbappe



It remains to be seen what Mathias Pogba is set to reveal about his brother.

However, the former Wrexham AFC striker is not adverse to trying to make headlines.

More drama concerning Paul Pogba ensues

The Juventus midfielder in the spotlight once more

Paul Pogba returned to Juventus from United this past summer on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract.

He is yet to make an appearance this season due to an ongoing mensical injury.

However, Paul Pogba has decided not to have surgery in the hope he can feature at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former United player made 233 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 39 goals and contributing 54 assists.

He drew the ire of fans and the media for a perceived lack of contribution and his performances were constantly under scrutiny.

This was because United paid a then-world record £85 million fee to sign the Frenchman from Juve back in 2016.

Paul Pogba spoke during his final season at Old Trafford, telling French outlet Le Figaro

"Have to be honest, the last five seasons have not satisfied me – really not at all. This year (season 21-22) it is dead, we won’t win anything. Whether it is with Manchester United or at another club, I want to win trophies."

