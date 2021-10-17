“Deserved a Ballon d'Or nomination” - Chelsea fans laud ‘best in the world’ Edouard Mendy for stunning display against Brentford

Chelsea fans took to social media to rave about their goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's performance against Brentford. Many supporters weren't happy that the 29-year-old shot-stopper wasn't one of the Ballon d'Or nominees.
Mendy had an exceptional game against Brentford. The Chelsea goalkeeper saved as many as six shots as the Blues left the Brentford Community Stadium with all three points to top the Premier League charts.
Despite being a vital member of Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, Mendy hasn't been nominated for the Ballon d'Or which has upset Chelsea fans.
Apart from Chelsea fans, even Mendy's teammates and pundits were awestruck by his performance against Brentford.
Edouard Mendy's heroic performance helped Chelsea reclaim the top spot of the Premier League after title rivals Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 earlier on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's first-half goal was enough for the Blues to secure all three points in a game where they could have easily dropped points.
The win against Brentford was vital for Chelsea as they now have a few relatively easy games in the Premier League. The Blues are scheduled to face Norwich City, Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnley in the coming weeks.
Chelsea could have their first Ballon d'Or winner this year
Despite being one of the biggest clubs in England at the moment, Chelsea have never had a Ballon d'Or winner. The closest a Blues player came to lifting the prestigious award was when Frank Lampard finished as runner-up to Barcelona's Ronaldinho.
However, 2021 could see Chelsea finally have their first Ballon d'Or winner. As many as five players from the European champions have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this season. These include the likes of Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and N'Golo Kanté.
Out of the aforementioned players, Jorginho has the best chance amongst all Chelsea players to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The 29-year-old midfielder had an amazing 2020-21 season for both club and country. Jorginho guided Chelsea to the Champions League victory over Manchester City before helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title against England.
However, Jorginho is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.
It is worth noting that only three English clubs have seen their players lift the Ballon d'Or. Those are Liverpool, Manchester United and Blackpool.
