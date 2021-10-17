“Deserved a Ballon d'Or nomination” - Chelsea fans laud ‘best in the world’ Edouard Mendy for stunning display against Brentford

Chelsea fans took to social media to rave about their goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's performance against Brentford. Many supporters weren't happy that the 29-year-old shot-stopper wasn't one of the Ballon d'Or nominees.

Mendy had an exceptional game against Brentford. The Chelsea goalkeeper saved as many as six shots as the Blues left the Brentford Community Stadium with all three points to top the Premier League charts.

Despite being a vital member of Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season, Mendy hasn't been nominated for the Ballon d'Or which has upset Chelsea fans.

Here are some of the best tweets raving about Mendy's performance:

Mccauley. @mccauleyijmac Donnarumma got shortlisted for Ballon D’or and Mendy didn’t🥴 Donnarumma got shortlisted for Ballon D’or and Mendy didn’t🥴

Chairman Kay 🇬🇭 @BlayCarter Why is Edou Mendy not part of the ballon d'or shortlist? 🤔 Why is Edou Mendy not part of the ballon d'or shortlist? 🤔

Mazcot @AniNduonofit Mendy should be the best goalkeeper in the world currently, but got missing in the Ballon d'Or list. Sad reality of organized racism in football. African players have to work as twice to be recognized and rated. Mendy should be the best goalkeeper in the world currently, but got missing in the Ballon d'Or list. Sad reality of organized racism in football. African players have to work as twice to be recognized and rated.

Maine Ⓜ @Maine_90s Edouard Mendy not nominated for Ballon D'or 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 Edouard Mendy not nominated for Ballon D'or 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩

a 🎃 @svmmerszn_ Mendy save last night was incredibly amazing and and also chilly finally proved that he’s worth it to be played. Well done, Chels! Mendy save last night was incredibly amazing and and also chilly finally proved that he’s worth it to be played. Well done, Chels!

Emmanuel Archer @_chiefblue Just watched the Mendy saves. Worldclass Just watched the Mendy saves. Worldclass

Apart from Chelsea fans, even Mendy's teammates and pundits were awestruck by his performance against Brentford.

Antonio Rüdiger @ToniRuediger Someone explain why he’s not nominated for the ballon d’or 🤔🤔🤔 What a performance... EDOUARD MENDY 💪🏾 Someone explain why he’s not nominated for the ballon d’or 🤔🤔🤔 What a performance... EDOUARD MENDY 💪🏾

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker Boy oh boy, what a performance from Mendy. Boy oh boy, what a performance from Mendy.

Edouard Mendy's heroic performance helped Chelsea reclaim the top spot of the Premier League after title rivals Liverpool thrashed Watford 5-0 earlier on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's first-half goal was enough for the Blues to secure all three points in a game where they could have easily dropped points.

The win against Brentford was vital for Chelsea as they now have a few relatively easy games in the Premier League. The Blues are scheduled to face Norwich City, Southampton, Newcastle United and Burnley in the coming weeks.

Chelsea could have their first Ballon d'Or winner this year

Despite being one of the biggest clubs in England at the moment, Chelsea have never had a Ballon d'Or winner. The closest a Blues player came to lifting the prestigious award was when Frank Lampard finished as runner-up to Barcelona's Ronaldinho.

However, 2021 could see Chelsea finally have their first Ballon d'Or winner. As many as five players from the European champions have been nominated for the Ballon d'Or this season. These include the likes of Jorginho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and N'Golo Kanté.

Out of the aforementioned players, Jorginho has the best chance amongst all Chelsea players to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or. The 29-year-old midfielder had an amazing 2020-21 season for both club and country. Jorginho guided Chelsea to the Champions League victory over Manchester City before helping Italy to the Euro 2020 title against England.

However, Jorginho is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema.

It is worth noting that only three English clubs have seen their players lift the Ballon d'Or. Those are Liverpool, Manchester United and Blackpool.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jorginho deserves the Ballon d'Or, according to Thomas Tuchel 🏆 Jorginho deserves the Ballon d'Or, according to Thomas Tuchel 🏆 https://t.co/fyPxNW4ef6

