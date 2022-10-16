"Deserved after his heroics against Liverpool", "Long live the gaffer" - Arsenal fans praise Mikel Arteta for starting player dubbed as the 'X-factor' against Leeds United

Arsenal fans have expressed delight at seeing Takehiro Tomiyasu in the starting lineup once again to face Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Gunners are searching for a victory that would temporarily take them four points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table. They continued their incredible start to the season in their most recent Premier League fixture with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Liverpool.

Arsenal @Arsenal TEAM NEWS



🧱 Tomiyasu starts

Xhaka in midfield

Jesus leads the line



Follow the game LIVE Arsenal.com TEAM NEWS🧱 Tomiyasu startsXhaka in midfieldJesus leads the lineFollow the game LIVE ⚫️TEAM NEWS💫🧱 Tomiyasu starts🙌 Xhaka in midfield⚡️ Jesus leads the line📻 Follow the game LIVE 👉 Arsenal.com 🔗 https://t.co/UIh97XGOMJ

The game against Liverpool was Tomiyasu's first top-flight start of the campaign and he was extremely impressive at left-back. Despite playing in an unnatural position, the 23-year-old kept Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold quiet in a solid defensive display.

Despite Kieran Tierney returning to fitness, the Japan international has been rewarded for his fine performance against the Reds with another start. Arsenal supporters are extremely delighted by Tomiyasu's inclusion to face Leeds, as many took to Twitter to express their approval and support:

▫️MURIUKING▪️ @scott_muriuki Takehiro Tomiyasu notebly given the nod over Kieran Tierney for the second game running in the absence of Zinchenko #LEEARS Takehiro Tomiyasu notebly given the nod over Kieran Tierney for the second game running in the absence of Zinchenko #LEEARS

H @hera_ldsAFC 🛸 @killgaspar #3 is now our 3rd choice LB lmao that inverted role is not his cup of tea #3 is now our 3rd choice LB lmao that inverted role is not his cup of tea I'm sorry but Tomiyasu is too good to be at the bench btw,arteta has had KT playing like Zinny but this Tomi guy oh my days,he's a dream arteta player. twitter.com/killgaspar/sta… I'm sorry but Tomiyasu is too good to be at the bench btw,arteta has had KT playing like Zinny but this Tomi guy oh my days,he's a dream arteta player. twitter.com/killgaspar/sta…

Crown Prince @Twinsena Hard on Tierney but Tomiyasu deserves the start Hard on Tierney but Tomiyasu deserves the start

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Long live the gaffer Long live the gaffer

Vini Jr Ultra @Magical91941206 Tomiyasu is our X-factor, deserved after his heroics against Liverpool Tomiyasu is our X-factor, deserved after his heroics against Liverpool

Pep Guardiola dubs Arsenal Premier League title contenders

Following a disastrous end to the most recent campaign, the Gunners missed out on a top-four place, finishing in fifth position. But their turnaround this season has been nothing short of remarkable, as they have eight of their first nine Premier League encounters.

Speaking at a press conference, Guardiola was asked if Arsenal would compete with his Manchester City side for the title. The Sky Blues have won four of their previous five English top-flight titles, but the Spanish boss was full of praise for his former assistant coach Mikel Arteta.

As seen in the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola stated:

"Arsenal is already there, many years wasn't there. Patient with Mikel, he changed not just the team he changed the club. A fact is a contender, Tottenham will be there, Chelsea and Liverpool as well.

Guardiola has also not ruled out Liverpool as contenders, stating it is very early days in the season:

"What happened the previous seasons, Liverpool, Jurgen [Klopp] might not see it now but always I see them as a contender. If two months left I'd say maybe too late. Just one-quarter of the season. Lots of games to play, many things can happen.

He added in the same context:

"Always Premier League is fascinating, many teams challenge to be champion. Last seasons, Liverpool and ourselves concentrate this chance as champions. Why should I say no now when we are in October. In October nobody is champions or out of the road."

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes