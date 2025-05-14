"Deserves to be a bench warmer", "Should leave my club" - Fans slam Real Madrid star despite their 2-1 win over Mallorca

Real Madrid fans expressed their disappointment with midfielder Dani Ceballos after he failed to impress in their LaLiga meeting with Mallorca. Los Blancos claimed a narrow 2-1 win in front of their fans, only winning thanks to a last-gasp winner from Jacobo Ramon.

Carlo Ancelotti's side were left needing a win against Mallorca to avoid handing the league title to rivals Barcelona, who are yet to play their Matchday 36 game. The reigning champions were without 12 senior players for the clash after Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo joined their lengthy injury list.

Dani Ceballos began the game in midfield alongside Luka Modric, as Ancelotti was forced to start all of his available first-team regulars in the game. The Spaniard did not manage to impress the fans with his performance, having also been taken off at halftime during Sunday's El Clasico.

Real Madrid fans were unhappy with how the 28-year-old performed in the win and took to X to share their thoughts. A fan pointed out that the midfielder deserves to be a bench warmer at the club.

"Ceballos wants to run the midfield? He can't shoot. He can't unlock defences. He deserves to be a bench warmer.", they wrote.

Another fan expressed their disappointment with the midfielder, stating that he needs to leave as he has failed to live up to expectations.

"I taught Dani Ceballos is a great player, man should leave my club.", they wrote.

A fan pointed out that the club needs to sell Ceballos.

"WE NEED TO SELL CEBALLOS", they posted.

Another fan pointed out that he is not what Real Madrid needs at this time.

"Ceballos is not a Madrid standard midfielder, We need someone that can hold and calm the ball for more seconds. We need a proper 3, Fran is a No No for me, his game is for Leganese not Madrid. Mendy is kind of better but not consistent again and also injury prone.", they wrote.

Another fan referred to him as 'mid'.

"Ceballos is just mid ngl", they wrote.

A fan mocked those who believed in the talents of the midfielder.

"People really believed dani ceballos is a good player lmaoooo", they posted.

Dani Ceballos was in action for the entirety of the game, completing more passes (105) than any other player on the pitch. He created four chances, won seven duels, made 12 recoveries, and completed 100% of his long balls, as well.

Real Madrid win against Mallorca to cut Barcelona celebrations short

Real Madrid ensured that the champagne was kept in ice at Barcelona as they claimed a 2-1 win over Mallorca in LaLiga. They cut their rivals' lead atop the standings to just four points, leaving them needing a win tomorrow to secure the league title.

With 12 key players missing for Los Blancos, it was no real surprise when Mallorca went ahead through Martin Valjent after just 11 minutes. The reigning champions showed their grit and equalise in the 68th minute through Kylian Mbappe, who scored his 28th league goal of the season.

Their winner came right at the death, with 20-year-old centre-back Jacobo Ramon firing the ball into the back of the net with almost the last kick of the game. Real Madrid barely kept the title race alive after a dominant showing which yielded 39 shots, 13 of which were on target, and 72% possession.

