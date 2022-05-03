“Deserves that to be fair” – Manchester United fans convinced player is set for Old Trafford farewell after surprise inclusion in line-up for Brentford clash

Manchester United fans are convinced that tonight's rare start for Juan Mata against Brentford in the Premier League will be his last Old Trafford appearance.

The 34-year-old is on his way out of Manchester United with his contract expiring this summer and a move to La Liga seems to be likely.

But before he exits the Old Trafford door he will be given the opportunity to say his goodbyes as part of the Red Devils side that takes on Brentford on Monday.

Mata has spent seven seasons at Manchester United, becoming somewhat of a fan favorite with some memorable moments.

He won the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at the Manchester outfit.

And fans are happy to see him make his exit by starting against Brentford and will be hoping the Spaniard can lead his side to victory.

Here are some reactions to his likely final appearance at Old Trafford on Twitter:

Osunde andrew @osundeandrew20 @utdreport Mata playing his last game at old Trafford. I guess we will also see lingard too then @utdreport Mata playing his last game at old Trafford. I guess we will also see lingard too then

max @afcmaxi @ManUtd @OfficialFPL last home games for mata and matic. i respect it @ManUtd @OfficialFPL last home games for mata and matic. i respect it

A @Newaccount625 @ManUtd Mata and matic are both leaving in 2 weeks and they both start, utterly pointless @ManUtd Mata and matic are both leaving in 2 weeks and they both start, utterly pointless

Rahul @_eraul @ManUtd Last home game of Mata, Thank you Juan you have been a great servant for this club @ManUtd Last home game of Mata, Thank you Juan you have been a great servant for this club ❤️

JayRad @jayrad198900 @utdreport Mata deserves that to be fair @utdreport Mata deserves that to be fair

Juan Mata never quite matched the heights set at Chelsea for Manchester United

Juan Mata (right) won the Champions League with Chelsea

During Juan Mata's time with Chelsea, he became one of the Premier League's top player.

He has a remarkable record of 32 goals and 58 assists in 135 games during his time at Stamford Bridge.

It was with Chelsea he won the UEFA Champions League and was hugely instrumental in that season.

The only trophy that has evaded the 34-year-old is the Premier League, Jose Mourinho took over the Blues in 2014 and Mata was not part of his plans.

Mia Rodrigues @miarodss #MUFC @juanmata8

5 years ago today, Juan Mata scored this stunning scissor kick against Liverpool in a 2-1 win at Anfield. 5 years ago today, Juan Mata scored this stunning scissor kick against Liverpool in a 2-1 win at Anfield. 😍 #MUFC @juanmata8 https://t.co/pNnsE1UCqh

The following season, the attacking midfielder was sold to the Red Devils, which would coincide with Mourinho bringing the Premier League to Stamford Bridge.

But Mata's success in English football deserves recognition as he has been one of the most entertaining and impressive attacking midfielders of the last decade.

