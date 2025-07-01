"Deserves so much better", "Not looking good for him" - Fans react as Real Madrid star benched for 3rd consecutive Club World Cup game

Fans on social media have reacted to Real Madrid star Rodrygo's exclusion from their starting lineup to face Juventus in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup. Supporters claimed that the Brazilian forward deserves "so much better," with many calling for him to leave the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from boyhood club Santos for a reported €45 million fee in the summer of 2019. He featured infrequently off the bench in his first three campaigns in the Spanish capital, only becoming a regular starter in the 2022-23 season.

After the arrival of superstar forward Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in July 2024, Rodrygo took a smaller role behind the Frenchman and his fellow countryman Vinicius Jr. Towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign, however, it became clear that the three were not working in tandem in the attack.

Ad

Trending

Despite having a stellar record for Real Madrid, with 68 goals and 51 assists in 269 appearances, Rodrygo started just one game in the CWC group stage. When he was named as a reserve player for Los Blancos' clash against Juventus, his third game on the bench in a row, fans took to X to vent their frustrations.

@Madridfangurl wrote:

"I love Rodrygo sm man, he deserves so much better."

Expand Tweet

Ad

@MoodiRMCF wrote:

"Yeh it's not looking good for him."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

@Niranja40239829 exclaimed, "Bro its high time just leave the club and go to a top premier club that suits you!!"

"Rodrygo stans aren't ready to accept it but it's the harsh truth. If he goes elsewhere like Bayern (Munich), it will be better for him," @CYBERTRONIAN claimed.

Ad

"Rodrygo nation it’s time to start the biggest campaign against this demonic system," @TotalRodrygoal2 asserted.

"Rodrygo has no place in this team. As soon as he realizes this, it's better for him. He should leave as soon as possible," @mastantuono19 wrote.

"Rodrygo should just leave bro. We shouldn’t be treating him like this. If we’re gonna bench him for his performances then just let him leave. His talent is being wasted on our bench if we can’t believe in him," @MbappeMundial claimed.

Ad

"He might come off the bench, I like to see him play...I disagree with xabi starting 11," @OwoichoEmm13017 wrote.

"The Real Madrid board knows Rodrygo is leaving after the CWC tournament so why give him minutes when other players needs it after all he's going," @Kingofstoicism opined.

"Rodrygo benched for the 3 consecutive game... He has never been more gone," @bellinghamSZN4 wrote.

Ad

Rodrygo has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, with Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester City reportedly in the race for his signature.

"Who plays is my decision" - Xabi Alonso makes claim about star forward Rodrygo ahead of Real Madrid's CWC Round of 16 clash vs Juventus

While newly appointed Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso praised star forward Rodrygo, he asserted that the starting line-up is completely based on his discretion.

Ad

Madrid won two and drew one game in the group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup to qualify for the knockout stage as winners of Group H. With a spot in the quarter-final on the line, they will face off against Italian giants Juventus, who finished second in Group G behind Manchester City.

Ahead of the high-voltage clash, Alonso addressed Rodrygo's situation and the critiques of his starting lineup. The 43-year-old said (via Managing Madrid):

Ad

"After the matches, I try to approach everyone I meet along the way, including Rodrygo. He will be important. In these championships, those who start can be just as important as those who come on. And here, everyone is in a good frame of mind. Rodrygo too. Who plays is my decision."

With superstar forward Kylian Mbappe back on the bench, Real Madrid will fancy their chances in their CWC Round of 16 clash against Juventus on Tuesday (July 1).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaryan Nagraj Aaryan has been covering European football at Sportskeeda since the start of 2024. He is pursuing an integrated M.Sc. degree in Chemistry at NIT Rourkela, and tends to rely on his proclivity for numbers and statistics for his content, making the most of websites like Transfermarkt and FotMob. He is also a district level basketball and table tennis player.



A Borussia Dortmund fan, Aaryan had his first tryst with football during the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Despite his young mind being influenced by Lionel Messi's exploits, his favorite World Cup moment is Cristiano Ronaldo's stunning free-kick against Spain from the 2018 version. He strongly believes that Jude Bellingham and Florian Wirtz can replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their respective potentials.



Aaryan, who has been on commentary panels for football and cricket tournaments at his university, is a huge admirer of Achraf Hakimi for the Moroccan's loan stint in Dortmund between 2018 and 2020. His favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who impressed him with his excellent tactical nous and benignant man-management skills.



When he is not scouring the internet for unique statistics, Aaryan follows the Indian Super League, the A-League, and the Saudi Pro League among others. He is an avid quizzer and debater, and a trained classical and western musician who likes to rock out for his college band, Euphony, as lead vocalist and guitarist. Know More