"Deserves that recognition" - Sergio Aguero names Manchester City star as his PL player of the season

Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero has named Erling Haaland as his Premier League Player of the Season.

Haaland, 22, has flourished at the Etihad since joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £54 million. The Norweigan striker has struck 52 goals in just 51 appearances, including 36 in 35 league games.

The prolific forward was instrumental in Manchester City's league title triumph. He was acknowledged by the Premier League for his remarkable campaign with both the Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

Aguero has backed Haaland as the Player of the Season but also heaped praise on his City teammate Kevin De Bruyne. He told Stake:

"Haaland. I think Kevin (de Bruyne) also deserves to be in that place. But for being his first season in the Premier League and having managed to break the goal record, something very difficult to achieve, I think Erling deserves that recognition."

Haaland did indeed break the goalscoring record in the Premier League when he netted his 35th. He holds the record for the most goals scored in a single season in the English top tier.

It has been an incredible start to life at the Etihad for the striker and he could add to his tally further. Manchester City are on the cusp of a treble, facing Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3. They then clash with Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker to snub a move to AC Milan

Kyle Walker wants to see out his City contract.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker is reportedly set to snub a move to AC Milan this summer to see out the remaining year of his contract.

According to The Sun, Milan are interested in signing the English full-back, who could be available on a cut-price deal. However, Walker is not seeking an exit and will likely continue at the Etihad for one more season.

Walker's desire is to eventually end his career at his boyhood club Sheffield United. The England international started his career at Bramall Lane, making 35 appearances for the Blades.

The right-back has come in and out of Pep Guardiola's starting lineup this season. However, he impressed in their Champions League semifinal victory over Real Madrid. He did excellently in nullifying the threat posed by the in-form Vinicius Junior.

Walker won his fifth league title with Manchester City and will hope to win his first Champions League against the Rossonerri's rivals Inter. He has been at the Etihad since 2017.

