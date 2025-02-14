"Deserves more respect" - Ex-Chelsea star Loic Remy picks number of SPL teams that can 'compete' in Ligue 1 after Cristiano Ronaldo comments

Former Chelsea and France striker Loic Remy has weighed in on the debate surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo’s controversial comments about Ligue 1, insisting that the French top-flight "deserves more respect." Remy, who previously played for Marseille and Lille, pushed back against Ronaldo’s claim that the Saudi Pro League is superior to Ligue 1.

The former striker argued that the quality of French football has improved significantly over the years. Here's what he told Plejmo.com (via GOAL):

"I respect Cristiano Ronaldo as a man and for his career, but I think the French league deserves more respect. When I left France and went back four years later, I was shocked by how much it had improved. I saw a massive improvement. Now the quality both technically and tactically is even higher, and you can see that in some of the results French teams have had in the Champions League."

The former Premier League star acknowledged that Saudi Arabia’s top sides have strengthened in recent years but remained unconvinced about the overall quality of the league. He added:

"I can’t say a lot about Saudi because I have never played there, but I think the top two or three teams might compete in France, not the rest of them."

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about Ligue 1?

Cristiano Ronaldo sparked controversy at the Globe Soccer Awards in December 2024 when he dismissed Ligue 1’s competitiveness, claiming the Saudi Pro League was superior.

"The Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1, of course. I'm not saying that because I play here. I don't care what people think about it. Players should come here and they will see quickly. Just try to do sprints at 38, 39, 40 degrees... Come and you will see. If you don't believe me, come," he said.

He also took a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain’s dominance in France, arguing that no other club could compete with their financial power.

"In France, they only have PSG, everyone else is finished. Nobody can beat them because they have the most money and the best players," the Portuguese added.

Ronaldo’s remarks did not sit well with several figures linked to Ligue 1, who have since questioned his stance, pointing out the steady rise of French football on the European stage.

Despite the criticism, the Portuguese icon remains committed to Saudi football and has reportedly extended his record-breaking contract with Al-Nassr. The 40-year-old continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals, remaining one of the biggest names in the sport despite no longer playing in Europe.

