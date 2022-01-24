"Deserves the standing ovation he’s getting" - Matt Upson impressed with Chelsea star's overall contribution in 2-0 Tottenham win 

Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson has praised Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech for his display against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at Stamford Bridge.

Ziyech gave home side the lead in the second half and the Blues didn’t look back from there as they scored their second in quick succession.

Tottenham did not have an answer as Chelsea won their fourth game of the season across all competitions against the North London-based club this season.

B/R Football @brfootball Lloris had no chance against Ziyech 🧊 Lloris had no chance against Ziyech 🧊 https://t.co/U70OR2bXUB

Ziyech shone on the pitch with a bustling display, and scored a picture-perfect curler into the top corner in the 47th minute.

Upson said the Moroccan star was clever with his movement and deserved the ovation he got from the club's fans at Stamford Bridge:

“Hakim Ziyech deserves the standing ovation he’s getting and not just for his goal, it’s about his overall contribution today.

“He’s been key to Chelsea today, he’s made clever runs, done really well coming inside on his left foot and some of his deliveries into the box have been brilliant. He’s had a really strong game,” Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ziyech will hope to play a key role in the coming weeks for Chelsea

Chelsea are still active in four competitions, and that will become five next month when they play in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ziyech did not participate in the AFCON, and has subsequently hit a purple patch with the Blues in January.

With the likes of Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic struggling for form, Ziyech’s impressive performances have made him un-droppable.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Best I've seen Ziyech play for us so far, in his best position. Best I've seen Ziyech play for us so far, in his best position. https://t.co/HeEh11ONpc

Ziyech has now scored three goals in the Premier League this season, and two of those have come in the last two games.

Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the Moroccan’s display and said after the game:

“It was one of the his best matches because he was very reliable and to be fair it’s maybe also his best position to have the wide position on the right wing.”

The 28-year-old’s display against Tottenham helped the Blues end a run of four winless games in the Premier League.

With the win, the Blues managed to close the gap on Manchester City to ten points, although they have played a game more than the league leaders.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava