"Deserves to win", "This award is for Messi" - Fans react as Erling Haaland deemed favorite to win in 2023 Ballon d'Or Power Rankings

Fans made a Lionel Messi claim after the popular social media page OneFootball posted that Erling Haaland should win the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

The Manchester City attacker was a key player for the Premier League club during the 2022-23 season as they won the historic European treble. Haaland scored 52 goals across competitions.

In his first season in England, the Norwegian broke the record for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season. He netted 36 times in the EPL. Apart from that, Haaland also scored 12 times in the UEFA Champions League and finished the season as the top scorer in Europe's top five leagues.

It was a remarkable campaign for the Norwegian. OneFootball posted that Haaland is their top pick to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

Some fans, however, begged to differ. One of them wrote on social media:

"You wish. This award is for Messi."

Another fan, however, supported Haaland to win the individual honor. The fan commented under OneFootball's Instagram post:

"He deserves to win the Ballon d'Or."

Some of the best comments under OneFootball's social media post:

Fans have joined the hot debate

The Argentina captain has already won the individual honor seven times in his career. After leading his country to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022 by scoring seven goals and providing three assists, Lionel Messi is once again a massive contender for the award.

While the 36-year-old had a great tournament, Haaland performed at the peak of his powers throughout the course of the season. Hence, OneFootball has its reasons for ranking the Norwegian as the number 1 contender to win the prize this year.

Ruud Gullit termed Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or rival Erling Haaland as a 'freak'

During his first season in England, Erling Haaland has already shown the undeniable qualities he possesses as a footballer. His goalscoring instincts are unmatched in world football.

Ruud Gullit termed the player as special. The Dutch legend also claimed that Haaland is out of the ordinary and a player that comes only once in a blue moon. Speaking about Haaland, Gullit said (via Mirror):

“As a footballer, he’s out of the ordinary. You can’t compare him to anyone. There’s always one freak of nature that comes out. We had that with Lionel Messi. He was out of the ordinary, too. But Haaland…how he scores is fantastic. He’s exceptional in front of goal, one of a kind.”

Lionel Messi winning his eighth Ballon d'Or will be a record-extending feat. However, Haaland winning the award can solidify his legacy in world football as the torch bearer from the Argentina captain and Cristiano Ronaldo.