"Destructive" - Chris Sutton names the best dribbler between Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France superstar Kylian Mbappe

Chris Sutton has picked Lionel Messi as the better dribbler when compared to Kylian Mbappe. The pundit claims the Frenchman is devastating in his own way, but the Argentine has the edge over him.

Messi showed he has a lot left in his locker with a stunning performance against Croatia in the semi-final earlier this week. Sutton pointed to the former Barcelona forward's dribble against Josko Gvardiol, who has arguably been the best defender at this World Cup, to back up his point.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Sutton said:

"Though Mbappe would win that 100m race, if the track was littered with obstacles and they had to dribble their way to the finish line, I would back Messi. It is Maradonian (to make up a word), the way he stops, starts, fakes left, turns right and uses his close control of the ball to get around any defender."

He continued:

"There was a time when Messi might pick up possession and dribble past anyone and everyone — like that Diego Maradona copycat goal against Getafe in 2007. He has adapted as he has got older but can still beat his man. Croatia's Josko Gvardiol had a good World Cup, yet he could not stop Messi from assisting Julian Alvarez to kill that game."

Sutton added:

"Mbappe is devastating in his own way. He displayed his fast feet for Randal Kolo Muani's goal against Morocco. At the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, two footballers have created the most chances after carrying the ball forward at least five metres. Lionel Messi is first on 27. Kylian Mbappe is second on 22. They are both destructive dribblers, but I still consider Messi the best there is."

Lionel Messi vs Kylian Mbappe for the FIFA World Cup crown

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been teammates at PSG for over a year, but they have now come face-to-face on the biggest stage in world football.

Argentina will take on France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, with all eyes on the two stars.

The two are also fighting for the Golden Boot this year, with both players on five goals each heading into the final on Sunday.

