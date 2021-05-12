Details behind Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed Manchester United move revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo has long been linked with a sensational return to Manchester United and the Portuguese could make the move this summer.

According to FC Juve via Fabio Santini, the Juventus star’s agent Jorge Mendes has offered the Red Devils a chance to bring their prodigal son home. Cristiano Ronaldo is even willing to take a wage cut for a return to Manchester United.

The Portuguese became a household name during his time at Old Trafford, transforming from a lanky teenager to one of the most feared players in the world. Cristiano Ronaldo achieved tremendous success during his time with Manchester United, eventually leaving to join Real Madrid.

After a decade of excellence at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Portuguese moved to Juventus to test his mettle in Serie A. His first two seasons at the club were a success, however, Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to get his team beyond the quarter-finals stage in the UEFA Champions League.

This season, Juventus have struggled in the league and are in danger of missing out on a place in next year's Champions League. A step down to the Europa League will not entice the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, which is why he could leave Turin in the summer.

On this day, 12 years ago, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his final goal for Manchester United.



End of an era. pic.twitter.com/QzEtVBawAF — Throwback United (@ThrowbackUTD) May 10, 2021

Speaking to 7 Gold, Fabio Santini claimed that Manchester United have been handed the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Red Devils can sign the player if they offer him a two-year contract.

“The football player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, offered him to Manchester United. The agent’s proposal to the English club was as follows: a two-year contract for around twenty million a season, a much lower figure than the one the former Real Madrid player earns at Juventus,” said Santini.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not Manchester United’s No. 1 target this summer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United have been making steady progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season. The former United striker has instilled the ideologies and culture of years gone by in the current squad.

The Norwegian has seen his master plan slowly take shape at Old Trafford. However, a move for Cristiano Ronaldo might not be high up on his agenda.

The Reds are beaten at Old Trafford.#MUFC #MUNLEI — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 11, 2021

Manchester United will be in the market for a right-winger and Jadon Sancho remains their number one target ahead of the summer. It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will be willing to change their plans and bring Cristiano Ronaldo home in the summer window.