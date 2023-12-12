"Devastated" - Reece James reacts on social media after picking up injury in Chelsea's PL fixture against Everton

Chelsea captain Reece James has reacted on social media after reports emerged stating the length of his latest injury which was picked up in a 2-0 loss against Everton.

James was substituted in the first 27 minutes of the match at Goodison Park on 10 December with a hamstring problem. It was his seventh such injury in the last three years, which prompted him to visit a specialist to learn more about the issue.

According to the Guardian, while Chelsea haven't placed a timeline on his return, James is expected to miss about three months of action. He already missed a good chunk of the start of the season after suffering a hamstring problem in the season opener against Liverpool.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday (12 December) to post a one-word message alongside a black-and-white photo of himself. He wrote:

"Devastated 💔"

James was made Chelsea's captain this summer after Cesar Azplicueta's departure to Atletico Madrid. However, the Englishman has only been able to play nine matches across competitions since then.

Injuries have marred James' Chelsea career in recent seasons and it could also affect his standing at the international level. The setback comes at a time when Gareth Southgate will be keeping a close eye on English players ahead of selecting his Three Lions squad for the UEFA Euro 2024.

The competition for the right-back spot in England is already high, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, and Kyle Walker among Southgate's options. At Chelsea, Malo Gusto is expected to fill in at right-back in James' absence.

Chelsea continue to struggle in the Premier League

Chelsea finished 12th last season with just 44 points. With no European distraction and a new manager in Mauricio Pochettino this season, things were supposed to pick up.

But things seem to be the same, almost exactly. The Blues are still 12th in the table with 19 points after 16 games, struggling for consistency and losing games they are expected to win.

Chelsea have won consecutive league games just once this season and their latest setback came against Everton. The Toffees won with goals from Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Dobbin to inflict the Blues' third defeat in their last four Premier League matches.

If they continue at this pace, the west London giants will miss out on the top four in consecutive seasons for the first time in 18 years.