“Developing into quite a fine footballer indeed”, “Absolutely fantastic” – Chelsea fans rave about special performance from underrated player after 1-1 Man United draw

Chelsea fans have reason to be displeased after their team dropped points after a late Manchester United equalizer in their Premier League clash on October 22. However, they are excited about the impressive performance of centre-back Trevoh Chalobah at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old was a vital rock in defense, making two interceptions and three clearances, while also finding his way into the final third to aid the attack.

The defender also nearly planted his name on the scoresheet with a well-taken header that hit the post.

His overall performance has impressed Chelsea fans, who have taken to Twitter to hail the young centre-back. Here is a selection of their tweets:

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com



Easily my MOTM today Trevoh Chalobah appreciation post. He's still unbeaten when starting in a Chelsea shirt.Easily my MOTM today Trevoh Chalobah appreciation post. He's still unbeaten when starting in a Chelsea shirt.Easily my MOTM today 💙 https://t.co/HaPNBsBBy6

✈️ @Arrizabalager Trevoh Chalobah was absolutely fantastic today. Trevoh Chalobah was absolutely fantastic today.

Conn @ConnCFC Chalobah once again was brilliant. Back 5, back 4, no problem. Really underrated on the ball too. Chelsea have a gem Chalobah once again was brilliant. Back 5, back 4, no problem. Really underrated on the ball too. Chelsea have a gem

🎃🎃 @Yerdas_out Chalobah nutted man. Deserved to be on a winning team Chalobah nutted man. Deserved to be on a winning team

IFEANYICHUKWU ☢️ @Myka_veli Chalobah is yet to lose a Chelsea match in 31 starts, worldclass and underrated player. Chalobah is yet to lose a Chelsea match in 31 starts, worldclass and underrated player. https://t.co/55NYpDOwAB

DARVINCI 🦅 @CFCd4rvinci The fact that Trevoh Chalobah is learning from Thiago Silva will do wonders for his career @ChelseaFC .. The fact that Trevoh Chalobah is learning from Thiago Silva will do wonders for his career @ChelseaFC .. https://t.co/kIjtv8g1Ef

Dan McCarthy @MaccaSport Finishing with a positive.



Trevor Chalobah, developing into quite a fine footballer indeed. Finishing with a positive. Trevor Chalobah, developing into quite a fine footballer indeed.

Chalobah has made eight appearances so far this season in all competitions.

Chelsea drop points against Manchester United

The Blues started off the first half against the Red Devils on the wrong foot. They struggled to create chances or keep their visitors from getting into threatening areas.

It was a rather troubling 45 minutes for Graham Potter's side, who seemed unable to withstand the attacking barrage of Erik ten Hag's charges. However, Manchester United lacked the required clinical prowess to open the scoring.

A number of chances went to the visitors in the first half as they threatened Kepa Arrizabalaga consistently but he was able to stand his ground. Save a remarkable shot from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang which went just wide of the post, Chelsea struggled to find big chances against Manchester United.

The Blues sat up in the second half, with Chalobah notably hitting the post with a strong header towards goal.

Late in the game, an error from Scott McTominay handed the hosts an opportunity to convert a penalty. The midfielder held his arms around Armando Broja while in the area, and the referee wasted no time in pointing to the spot.

Jorginho converted the spot-kick to the delight of Stamford Bridge. The Italy international placed his effort calmly, while sending David de Gea in the other direction.

However, this lead, which came in the 84th minute, wouldn't last, as Manchester United's Casemiro was on hand to make a miracle happen deep in injury time. The defensive midfielder got forward for a cross from Luke Shaw and headed it towards goal. Although Kepa's hand touched the ball, it wasn't enough to parry it away from the goal.

Although they will rue the draw, Chelsea will be pleased that their current run of eight unbeaten games under Graham Potter will continue.

The Blues also sit in fourth place in the Premier League table, just one point above the Red Devils.

