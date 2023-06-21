An Instagram influencer, named 'Devil Baby', originally known as Orla Sloan, was in touch with Chelsea's Mason Mount. However, the communication evolved into bombardment of harassing messages and she has now been sentenced for her actions. The influencer has also been accused of stalking Ben Chilwell and harassing Billy Gilmour.

Sloan reportedly had kept in touch with Mount for six long months. In order to maintain communication with the player she changed her phone number a whopping 21 times. However, she has now been given a suspended 12-week jail sentence. Sloan has also been asked to pay £300 each to Mount and Chilwell and £500 to Billy Gilmour.

Prosecutor Jason Seetal said (via Daily Mail):

"There was communication between them for six months, following which Mr Mount decided that the relationship wasn't going to progress to anything more and decided to end contact with the defendant. After this he was subjected to a bombardment of messages."

Sloan reportedly wrote in one of her Instagram messages:

"I'm not buying food anymore so I can get more numbers. I really want to say sorry and if you could just talk to me and tell me how you feel I would really appreciate it because I'm finding it hard to move on from the situation. You must accept my apology and say sorry to me or you will unlock a new character called 'Devil Baby,' so let me apologise and make it right."

According to reports, 'Devil Baby' also got to meet Chilwell when the Chelsea star invited one of her friends to a party.

Former Chelsea star Billy Gilmour revealed how 'Devil Baby' impacted him with her actions

Billy Gilmour, formerly of Chelsea's youth academies, currently plays for Brighton & Hove Albion. He completed a permanent move to the Seagulls in the summer of 2022.

Gilmour also made 22 appearances for Chelsea's senior team during his career as well. However, he was also one of the players Sloan interacted with.

Speaking about how Sloan's interactions affected him, the central midfielder said: (as per the Daily Mail)

"This has had a very negative impact on me; I have been unable to sleep and have had to resort to taking sleeping tablets. This has had a negative effect on my performances."

He further added:

"During the time I consistently received messages from Orla I was in a new town where I didn't know anyone or have any friends or family. 'This was a person I met once for a very brief period of time."

Gilmour continued:

"The change in tone in her messages to try and get my attention was particularly worrying. The attacks from Orla have damaged relationships and friendships I already had."

Despite the incidents, Gilmour has been performing decently. He made 17 appearances for Brighton this past season, registering two assists to his name.

