DFL’s “Interactive Feed” tool set to revolutionize Bundesliga broadcast on international scale

The Bundesliga is known to be one of the most innovative of Europe’s top leagues and its media partners seem to have outdone themselves yet again. The DFL seems intent on leaving no stone unturned in catering to a global audience. To that end, their customisable “Interactive Feed” tool, which broadcasters can integrate into their own local programming, ticks all the right boxes.

With league schedules becoming tighter with every passing year, football viewers across the world often find themselves choosing one game over another. This is a common challenge in the Bundesliga, where kick-off times between games coincide throughout the season.

Have you ever been forced to watch one football match over another, particularly on the last matchday of the season? With the DFL’s continuous innovation at work, this may well become a problem of the past.

The “Interactive Feed” product is decidedly revolutionary in its objectives and could transform the viewing experience of millions of Bundesliga fans. The DFL’s extensive market research has revealed a desire for a more interactive and customizable viewing platform that caters to younger audiences and provides a wholesome experience.

The DFL’s new “Interactive Feed” product features a platform that integrates a second screen. This allows viewers to toggle between matches and view live action across the league at will.

In addition to these multiple screens, the product also provides a ‘Conference Mode’ that essentially puts the platform on autopilot. The “Interactive Feed” tool telecasts matches on a second screen when it is triggered by a big game event in another match. The user is also allowed to select these events – goals, big chances, shots on target, red cards, and the like – making the product truly interactive.

Statistics and rankings play a massive role in the modern game, and the Bundesliga is no exception. The “Interactive Feed” product caters to this requirement as well, with an updated section of the league’s most relevant statistics. The tool also provides live match statistics, making analysis of the action a thoroughly enjoyable experience!

The Bundesliga remains a widely consumed media product, with millions of regular viewers in Germany and across the world. With a new product that promotes fan interaction and allows instant access to match data, the DFL lives up to its billing as an innovative hub with its new media product.

