"Di Maria's twin brother"; "That boy never loved the club" - Manchester United fans blast Jadon Sancho after Chelsea loanee posts farewell message

Manchester United fans weren't happy with Jadon Sancho's farewell message as he left for Chelsea on loan. The 24-year-old joined the Blues on a year-long loan for the 2024–25 season, with an obligation to buy included in the contract.

Jadon Sancho moves to Stamford Bridge in a package worth a £20m fixed fee plus £5m in add-ons, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Englishman had joined Manchester United in 2021. But following a dispute with manager Erik ten Hag, he was first frozen out of the first team and then sent on loan to former club Borussia Dortmund in January 2024.

In his farewell message to Manchester United, Sancho posted a picture of himself in the club jersey on social media with the caption:

"Thank you to all the fans, staff and teammates @manchesterunited Wishing everyone all the best in the future."

Fans took to social media to express their opinion on Jadon Sancho's departure from Old Trafford. While some fans doubted and criticized the English winger's dedication to the Red Devils, some were happy about his move away from the club. Here are some reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

One fan wrote:

"Di Maria's twin brother."

Another added:

"That boy never loves the club, he was just stealing for a living at United, I’m so glad he’s finally gone now."

"He never cared, that’s why he was willing to get paid to play video games," chimed in another fan.

One account posted:

"Hopefully, his true colors will continue to show at Chelsea. Respect is earned through professionalism and a strong work ethic, and he lacks both. Someone like him doesn't deserve any respect."

Another tweeted:

"He is so rude and disrespectful."

One user wrote:

"Good Riddance. Never wish to have a similar one near our squad ever again."

Another wrote:

"Let the hate watch begin. Its obvious he doesn’t like us and we have to return the energy 1,000,000 times."

Jadon Sancho netted 12 goals and provided six assists in 83 appearances for Manchester United while winning the 2022–23 EFL Cup with the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho on joining Chelsea on loan from Manchester United

Jadon Sancho shared his thoughts after completing his loan transfer to Stamford Bridge from Manchester United. The 24-year-old winger said ( via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"I’m really excited to be here. London is where I grew up and I’m happy to be back. The manager spoke to me about the project and, for a young player, it's exciting. Hopefully I can bring goals and assists to the Bridge."

"Enzo Maresca really drew me to the project. I knew him from his time with Pep in Manchester City. He spoke to me on the phone about this project and what he was building here, and for a young player like myself it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get start," added the Englisman.

Sancho also explained why he wanted to play for Chelsea and said (via @FabrizioRomano on X):

"I wanted to join Chelsea because is iconic club. My idols growing up were Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard and now I have the opportunity to play for this club like them. It’s a great feeling!"

Jadon Sancho will be wearing the number 19 jersey at Chelsea.

