"Di Maria is still one of the best", "No Messi, no problem" - Twitter reacts as Argentina cruise past 10-man Bolivia despite Lionel Messi's absence

Fans went gaga as a Lionel Messi-less Argentina side beat Bolivia 3-0 in La Paz in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, September 12.

Messi had travelled to high-altitude (nearly 12,000 feet) La Paz but was not named by La Albiceleste manager Lionel Scaloni in his matchday squad. The 36-year-old had earlier scored a 78th-minute free-kick winner in the opening qualifying win against Ecuador last week but came off in the 89th minute citing fatigue.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or watched on as Scaloni's men made light work of the hosts in La Paz, with Angel Di Maria leading the world champions. Enzo Fernandez and Nicolas Tagliafico put the Albiceleste 2-0 ahead inside 42 minutes after Roberto Fernandez had seen red for Bolivia three minutes earlier.

Nicolas Gonzalez made sure of the result nine minutes from time as Argentina recorded only their fifth World Cup qualifying win in La Paz. Fans were more than thrilled that the team could win so convincingly without their inspirational captain while also lauding Di Maria.

"Di Maria is still one of the best."

"No messi no problem"

With the win, Argentina made it two wins out of two in CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifying as they moved to the top of the standings.

How has Argentina captain Lionel Messi fared in club football this season?

Lionel Messi has been on fire since joining MLS side Inter Miami this summer, arriving on a free transfer following a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

In less than two months at the club, he has played 11 games across competitions, scoring as many times and providing five assists. That includes 10 goals and an assist in seven games as the Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup, their first-ever trophy in their short five-year history.

Messi then bagged a goal and three assists in the MLS as Miami moved off the foot of the Eastern Conference, ending an 11-game winless league run that had started before the Argentinian's arrival.