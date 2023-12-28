“Did he actually say vamos?” - Arsenal and Manchester City stars poke fun at Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Manchester City stars Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish poked fun at Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in a recent video.

The Premier League stars sat down with the England national team's media channels to look back at some of the best moments of 2023. While viewing a clip that features the Los Blancos midfielder urging his teammates to keep going, he can be spotted mouthing 'vamos'.

Grealish, who has shared the pitch 16 times with Bellingham for England, said while asking for the clip to be replayed:

"Did he actually just say vamos? He loves that one."

Rasmdale, who played with the 20-year-old midfielder seven times, including his matches at England under-21 level, reacted by saying:

“Is he from Birmingham or what?”

Grealish added:

"Jude, you're a brummie bruv.”

The trio's reactions came with the knowledge that Belligham only signed with Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund on a reported €103 million deal in the summer. Walker, who's played beside the youngster 17 times for his country, concluded the conversation and said:

“He's been in Spain for how long? 2 or 3 months? And he's now saying vamos.”

Bellingham has been sensational since arriving at the Spanish capital. He's made 21 appearances this season, bagging an incredible 17 goals and five assists across competition from an advanced midfield role.

Real Madrid and their superstar midfielder will be in action next on January 3 when they host Mallorca in La Liga. Los Blancos are top of the standings, level on points with second-placed Girona (45) after 18 matches.

Michael Owen indicates what Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham needs to do to match footballing greats

Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid (via Getty Images)

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen says he wouldn't place Jude Bellingham in the same bracket as legends Paul Scholes, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard just yet.

The former footballer believes the Real Madrid midfielder wouldn't rank higher than these names even if he won La Liga, the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or next year.

Claiming that Bellingham would have to perform at this level for several years to be considered equal the greats, Owen said (via Mirror):

"Jude Bellingham wouldn't automatically be better than Gerrard, Lampard, and Scholes if he wins La Liga, the Champions League and Euro 2024 next year. He'd win the Ballon d'Or, though!"

He added:

"Those players did it for years and years and they never dropped their level."

Liverpool legend Gerrard made 710 appearances for the Reds, scoring 186 goals and assisting 157. He won the UEFA Champions League once and FA Cup twice, among other honors.

Meanwhile, Lampard, who is a Chelsea hero, appeared 648 times for the Blues and scored 211 goals while assisting 145. He won three Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy with Chelsea.

Lastly, Paul Scholes made a staggering 716 appearances in Manchester United colors, bagging 155 goals and 82 assists. He won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, along with other accolades.