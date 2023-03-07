Did Bruno Fernandes ask to be substituted against Liverpool? Fresh report reveals truth behind Manchester United man's gestures

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes didn't want to be substituted against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (5 March), according to The Sun. Rather, the Portuguese ace was asking the United bench whether he should shift to a central role to accommodate substitute Anthony Elanga on the wings.

Elanga came on for Marcus Rashford five minutes before the full-time mark. Gary Neville, however, believed that Fernandes wanted to be replaced. He launched a scathing criticism of the midfielder after the Premier League clash and said (via Daily Star):

"Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised saying, 'Why is it me not coming off?' Honestly, I have to say some of his behavior in the second half has been a disgrace."

While Fernandes was reportedly keen to get clear tactical instructions, his enthusiasm didn't stop Manchester United from suffering a 7-0 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez scored a brace each. Roberto Firmino, who is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season, added the seventh after coming on as a second-half substitute.

It was a shambolic display from United and Bruno Fernandes. The former Sporting CP star managed zero shots on target and won only two out of his eight ground duels. He also lost possession of the ball 14 times during the match.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Referee support charity, Ref Support, have called for Bruno Fernandes to be banned. Referee support charity, Ref Support, have called for Bruno Fernandes to be banned. https://t.co/NGwwVu97Qf

Neville was skeptical of the showing as the retired full-back said:

"I've had enough of him throwing his arms about, not running about. That wasn't a captain's performance by him."

United remained third in the league table despite the defeat. They currently have 49 points on the board from 25 matches. The Reds, meanwhile, are fifth with 42 points from 25 games.

What did Bruno Fernandes say after Manchester United's defeat to Liverpool

Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United's captain against Liverpool, spoke to the media after the devastating 7-0 loss at Anfield. The Portuguese star said:

"We came here with a different mindset before the game. I think the first half was really good for ourselves, we had a lot of chances, we controlled most of the first half, I think they didn’t create that much. But I think obviously the second half was not at our level."

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Louis Saha on Bruno Fernandes: "I think he wants to win and that's what I see in him. If the players around him are unhappy with his body lanquage and are worried about being criticised by their captain, change jobs.” Louis Saha on Bruno Fernandes: "I think he wants to win and that's what I see in him. If the players around him are unhappy with his body lanquage and are worried about being criticised by their captain, change jobs.” #MUFC 🚨🇵🇹 Louis Saha on Bruno Fernandes: "I think he wants to win and that's what I see in him. If the players around him are unhappy with his body lanquage and are worried about being criticised by their captain, change jobs.” #MUFC https://t.co/n6fcpRZ4K7

Manchester United conceded six goals during the second half of the match. The lackluster display during the final 45 minutes was the main reason behind the Red Devils' downfall.

