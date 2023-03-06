Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes responds to 7-0 Liverpool defeat after being branded a 'disgrace' by Roy Keane and Gary Neville

Bruno Fernandes had a nightmarish outing as Manchester United were thumped 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday (March 5). Fernandes' simulation acts resulted in him being labeled a 'disgrace' by Roy Keane and Gary Neville.

When the Portuguese was struck in the chest by Ibrahima Konate's hand, he went down holding his face, trying to get the French defender booked. Neville slammed the midfielder, saying (via Mirror):

"That’s embarrassing from Bruno Fernandes. I have to say I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace."

Rory Talks Football @Rory_Talks_Ball Say what you want about Harry Maguire’s ability as a player…



🤯 This is truly the most SHAMEFUL captaincy performance I’ve ever witnessed from Bruno Fernandes Say what you want about Harry Maguire’s ability as a player…🤯 This is truly the most SHAMEFUL captaincy performance I’ve ever witnessed from Bruno Fernandes https://t.co/gzmuO9Z4H9

Keane also used similar terminology when speaking about Fernandes. Manchester United's no. 8 spoke to the media after the loss against Liverpool and said:

"We came here with a different mindset before the game. I think the first half was really good for ourselves, we had a lot of chance, we controlled most of the first-half, I think they didn’t create that much. But I think obviously the second half was not at our level."

"We gave too much away, we gave too much time and counters to them and we knew how much of a threat they are with that. Not our level, and we know how much better we can be, how much quality we have. It’s just about now going to the next game and get the result back."

He added:

"I think the team tried to react but in a reactive way. When you go forward and you give so much space to Liverpool, you try to go forward and you try to score goals but we lost a bit of balance, lost a bit of control, our positions on the pitch."

"As I said, we gave too much space away on the pitch and against these kinds of teams who are really strong on the counter, we have to avoid that."

Liverpool vs. Manchester United was a record-breaking match

The Anfield showdown between Liverpool and Manchester United was a record-breaking game. The 7-0 loss marked the Red Devils' worst ever in the history of the Premier League.

The Reds' Egyptian maestro Mohamed Salah recorded a personal achievement as well. He is now the club's highest scoring Premier League player ever (129 goals). Salah surpassed Robbie Fowler (128 goals) to achieve the feat.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“It’s very special! I'm going to go home, celebrate with my family and have a chamomile tea”, Mo Salah says.



@LFC Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool’s all-time record Premier League scorer with his brace — it’s 129 goals“It’s very special! I'm going to go home, celebrate with my family and have a chamomile tea”, Mo Salah says. Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool’s all-time record Premier League scorer with his brace — it’s 129 goals 🔴🇪🇬 #LFC“It’s very special! I'm going to go home, celebrate with my family and have a chamomile tea”, Mo Salah says.🎥 @LFC https://t.co/3w1w4tjknp

Manchester United are third in the league at the moment with 49 points from 25 matches. Liverpool, on the other hand, are fifth with their tally of points being 42 from 25 games.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes