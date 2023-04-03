Did Chelsea players mock Graham Potter? Fresh report reveals unflattering nickname for ex-Blues boss

Chelsea have sacked head coach Graham Potter after a string of disappointing results this season, and multiple reports of what went on behind the scenes continue to come out.

The West London club opted to part ways with Potter on Sunday (April 2) after less than six months together. The English tactician spent a difficult time at Stamford Bridge, managing to win just 12 out of 31 games in charge.

Aside from the poor results that were way below the Blues' standards, reports also revealed that a couple of first-team players didn't quite respect the English tactician.

As per the Mirror, a few first-team Blues stars had an unflattering nickname for their former manager, mostly revolving around the fictional character Harry Potter.

Chelsea appoint interim head coach after sacking Graham Potter

Assistant coach Bruno Saltor has been appointed as the interim head coach for the Blues, while they will look for someone to fill the vacant role on a permanent basis.

The club's statement with respect to the appointment read:

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to sincerely thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

It continued:

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We'll put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Saltor's first game in charge of Chelsea as interim manager will be against Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday (April 4). He will also lead the Blues in their crunch Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

