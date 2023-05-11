Did Dani Alves' ex-wife Joana Sanz meet PSG superstar Achraf Hakimi at a nightclub in Madrid? Report clarifies alleged meet-up between the pair

Dani Alves' former wife Joana Sanz recently claimed that the press have invented the reports of her being in a nightclub with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Achraf Hakimi in Madrid.

Journalist Alexia Rivas recently claimed that she spotted Hakimi with Sanz at a nightclub. Speaking on live TV, she said (via La Vanguardia):

"He took photos with everyone. They tell us that it was very nice. They saw him well, carefree, seeking refuge in his family in one of the most difficult moments. They were having a great time. They had security all the time and there was a guard just for them."

Rivas further added that she asked for confirmation from Sanz about whether it was actually her who was in the nightclub but received no response.

Yet another journalist present on the set dismissed Rivas' claims as he said that Dani Alves' former wife Joana Sanz was at an after-party of a concert.

Sanz was questioned about the matter by a Europa Press reporter. She answered, saying:

"But why do you invent things, I don't understand, what a need to make blood, I already said it."

Joana Sanz recently wished Dani Alves a happy birthday

Dani Alves celebrated his 40th birthday on May 4. Sanz, 29, has already announced that she has separated from the former Brazilian footballer. The model, however, wished her former partner a happy birthday.

Alves is currently in jail for charges of alleged rape. Sanz, though, seemingly still shared a soft spot for the Barcelona legend. On her Instagram story, she wrote (via Sports Finding):

“Today one of the most important people in my life is celebrating his birthday. I have thought a lot about making this publication, because humanity does not understand empathy and love beyond a relationship, but here I go. I would love to be celebrating my 40th birthday with one of my crazy ideas… Some absurd costume or a game of bubble football. To give examples from recent years.”

Despite their separation, Sanz has previously defended Alves, claiming the allegations against him were false. She has further claimed that the Brazilian paid dearly for it.

Poll : 0 votes