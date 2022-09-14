“Did every single thing right,” “Don’t want to see him anywhere but the starting line-up” – Liverpool fans salute 26-year-old star for his ‘refreshing’ display in 2-1 win over Ajax

Liverpool fans online heaped praise on the performance put in by left-back Kostas Tsimikas during their 2-1 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League. The Reds needed a late Joel Matip goal to secure their first win in the group stage of the tournament.
A couple of players had a decent outing against the Dutch champions, with Tsimikas being one of them. The Greek international started as the left-back following Andy Robertson's knee injury prior to the game at Anfield on Tuesday (September 13).
Tsimikas grabbed the opportunity with both hands as he guided Liverpool to a victory over Ajax. The 26-year-old full-back delivered some great crosses from the left-hand side which, on another day, could have been converted into goals.
Tsimikas' corner at the 89th minute mark was headed home by Joel Matip to secure all three points on the night.
Reds supporters on Twitter were delighted by Tsimikas' impact on the proceedings against Ajax. Some believe that the Greek international should remain in the starting XI for the upcoming fixtures.
Other fans stated that if Tsimikas maintains his current form, then Andy Robertson could find it difficult to reclaim his left-back spot.
Here are a few tweets in that regard:
Tsimikas has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers whenever he has been given game time by manager Jurgen Klopp. The former Olympiacos defender registered two assists during the Reds' emphatic 9-0 victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League last month.
Tsimikas had a decent outing for Liverpool last season as well. The Greek full-back notably scored the winning penalty which secured the FA Cup trophy for the Reds for the first time since 2006.
Whom do Liverpool play next in the UEFA Champions League?
Following their 2-1 win against Ajax, Liverpool will face Scottish side Rangers in the UEFA Champions League. However, there is a huge gap between now and their game against Rangers.
The Reds will take on Rangers on October 4. This is due to the international break, which is scheduled to take place next week. It is also worth mentioning that Jurgen Klopp's side have an unexpected break and will play a competitive game directly in October.
The Reds will face Brighton & Hove Albion on October 1. Their game against Chelsea, which was scheduled to take place on September 18, has been postponed following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.