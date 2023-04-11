“Did everything possible by literally making me enter her house” – Lionel Messi fan pens emotional message to Antonela Roccuzzo after meeting his idol

A Lionel Messi fan, Juan Polcan, has penned an emotional letter to the forward after meeting him in France. He thanked the Argentine's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, for helping him meet his idol and not asking the security to throw him away.

Polcan camped outside Messi's house in France to try and meet the forward on his way out to PSG training. However, security threatened to call the police and not let the fan get close to the FIFA World Cup winner.

Things took a dramatic turn after Messi left for training, leaving Polcan and his friends stranded outside the house for a few more hours. Antonela found out about the situation and asked security to keep them waiting.

Soon after Messi returned, Antonela Roccuzzo invited Polcan and his friends into the house and helped them meet the Argentine footballer.

The fan posted photos on Instagram and said:

"Dreams come true, and today I fulfilled the dream of my whole life. The humility with which you received me, the simplicity. You are the best in all of history, but above all, an incredible person, and Antonela too, who did everything possible by literally making me enter her house, to fulfill my dream. I write this between tears and emotion, my whole body is still shaking. I love you dwarf, and thank you for this unforgettable moment."

Who is Juan Polcan - the lucky Lionel Messi fan?

Juan Polcan is a semi-professional futsal player in Italy, according to journalist Christian Martin. He claimed that the Italian traveled to France just to meet the PSG star and camped outside his house.

The journalist said on the Good Day Nation program:

"His name is Juan Polcan. He plays futsal in Italy, semi-professional. He wanted to meet Lionel Messi. He went to France, found the address, camped out at the gate. The security told him: 'I'm going to call the police'. He watched Leo walk out. It seems that, at one point, he passed a message to him, Antonela (Roccuzzo) received it, (and told him): 'Wait, now we'll see'. He was with friends, of course. Leo returned from training, Antonela came out, and invited them to come in."

Messi might be on his way out of France as reports suggest he is in talks to return to Barcelona.

