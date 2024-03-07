"Did not expect us to go this strong", "Praying for no injuries" - Fans react as Liverpool name 'strong' XI in UEL fixture against Sparta Praha

Fans have reacted to Liverpool naming a formidable XI for their UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg at Sparta Praha on Thursday (March 7).

Jurgen Klopp's side are coming off a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win at Nottingham Forest last weekend. The win kept them top of the pile after 27 games ahead of their top-of-the-table showdown with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

However, before that, the Reds have a European game to contend with. They are seeking to win the Europa League - the only competition they are yet to win under their outgoing manager Klopp.

Despite being hit by injuries, the Reds have fared decently, winning the EFL Cup, reaching the FA Cup quarterfinal and staying atop the Premier League. Fans reckon the 'strong' XI at Praha should get the job done, with one tweeting:

"WOW I DIDN"T EXPECT US TO GO THIS STRONG. Like Darwin and Endo are starting. Damn Klopp wants to win the EUROPA! Come on!!"

Another is more worried about the injury bug not striking again, chiming in:

"Don't like how strong this is. Praying for no injuries"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

The Reds are pursuing an unprecedented quadruple. Having won the EFL Cup, they are alive in three other competitions, as they seek to give Klopp a befitting farewell.

Sparta Praha vs Liverpool: A few tidbits

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a fabulous campaign, as they have fared well across competitions.

The Reds are playing Sparta for only the second time. Their only meeting was in the 2010-11 Europa League last-32, where the Premier League side prevailed, thanks to a Dirk Kuyt strike.

After going winless in 15 meetings with English clubs, losing 11, Sparta beat Southampton 1-0 in the 2016-17 Europa League group stage. They seek to go 2/2 by toppling the Premier League side at home and complicating their quadruple pursuit.

Worryingly for Liverpool fans, the Reds are winless in 11 Europa League knockout away games, losing seven, since beating Unirea Urziceni 3-1 in the Round of 32 of the 2009-10 edition of the competition.