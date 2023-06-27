“Did you feel like going on vacation?” – Ruud Gullit fumes at Liverpool superstar Van Dijk and teammate after Nations League loss

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has come under criticism from Dutch legend Ruud Gullit. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Gullit lambasted the team's performance in the Nations League and claimed that both Van Dijk and Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong exhibited poor leadership.

He said:

"I have been looking for arguments to defend [manager Ronald] Koeman and the internationals in the Nations League. After all, I have also been a player and you do not like this to happen in a big football event organised in your country. After a tremendous fight, I can't defend Koeman and his players. Did you feel like going on vacation?"

"Despite the fact that they are idolised by some people in the Netherlands, often to loud applause, I find that these two important players do not measure up when necessary. They do not reach the level that can be required of them as decisive international leaders. I think Van Dijk and De Jong don't have leadership skills," he said.

"Actually, I'm asking them for something they don't have. They need more attention to their own game. It's difficult for a coach to work without leaders on the pitch and it's supposed to be that Van Dijk and De Jong should be those leaders," Gullit added.

The Netherlands came up short in both games they played. First was a 4-2 semifinal loss to Croatia, followed by a 3-2 loss to Italy in the third-place playoff match.

This is not the first time Gullit has hit out at the Liverpool man. Back in March, the former AC Milan midfielder suggested that Van Dijk was arrogant after a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of France.

He said:

"It's walking backwards," Gullit said. "In England they have already criticised him. He was selected for the world team of the year. He thinks he's better than the rest. We see things… Then I think, 'you are captain, you have to solve this'. But he's just commenting a little on what's happening in front of him."

Liverpool join race for Southampton midfielder

Lavia is garnering attention from multiple Premier League clubs.

Liverpool have contacted Southampton over a possible deal for Romeo Lavia. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are believed to be monitoring the situation for the Belgian star.

Lavia is believed to have interest across the Premier League, with Romano adding that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United were also targeting the player.

Liverpool continue to revamp their midfield. They have already added Alexis Mac Allister in a £35 million deal from Brighton and Hove Albion.

