“Did Harry Maguire win the Ballon d'Or?” - IShowSpeed involved in hilarious mixup involving Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United defender

IShowSpeed has once again gone viral, this time hilariously confusing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire with five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The American online streamer is a staunch fan of the Portuguese superstar and has always worn it on his sleeve.

Despite several attempts to convince him to think otherwise, IShowSpeed has often reiterated his stance on the GOAT debate, naming Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest ever player in football history.

In a recent video, now making rounds on social media, Speed was seen mistaking the picture of Harry Maguire, that was emblazoned with the Ballon d'Or on the shirt of an unknown individual, for Cristiano Ronaldo.

IShowSpeed (noticing the fan’s shirt): He got Ronaldo on his shirt. Wait, that's Harry Maguire!

IShowSpeed: “Come here, is that Ronaldo or Harry Maguire, bro?”

Speed: “Hey what bro, Harry Maguire won a Ballon d'Or?”

IShowSpeed (with total shock): “What year did he win?”

Fan: "This is next year

Speed: “oh next year he did? I ain't even know that”

Watch the hilarious episode unfurl here

IShowSpeed met Ronaldo for the first time ever in 2023, years after a couple of failed attempts to meet up with the Portuguese icon. In 2024, reports emerged claiming that Speed was added to a group chat of which Ronaldo was a member through popular YouTuber MrBeast.

“Whoever wins it should be on a team that has won trophies”- Cristiano Ronaldo on who should win the Ballon d'Or

Last month, Cristiano Ronaldo weighed in on how football's biggest individual prize is awarded and made a statement that sparked mixed reactions in the football community. He said whoever must win the prize should be a UEFA Champions League winner. Ronaldo said (via RFI):

"In my opinion, whoever wins it should be on a team that has won trophies. The Ballon d'Or winner should be in a team that has won the Champions League,"

In 2024, the Portuguese man claimed the award had lost its credibility after his eternal rival Lionel Messi pipped Erling Haaland to win it. He said (via Sports Illustrated):

"Ballon d'Or and The Best are losing credibility. Numbers are reality. We have to analyze the entire season. It's not to say that Messi didn't deserve the award, or Haaland or even [Kylian] Mbappe. I simply no longer believe in these awards. "It's not because I won at the Globe Soccer but these are facts, numbers are there and they don't deceive. They can't take this trophy away from me because it is a reality. I'm happier because the numbers are facts. If you go back and see what happened at Man United and Portugal, people actually considered me lost. But the truth is that I focused and had a great period at Al Nassr, that's why I scored 54 goals."

Ronaldo won his last Ballon d'Or in 2017.

